PACT to spend $21M to rescue beaches

Premier Wayne Panton addresses Parliament

(CNS): The PACT Government has committed to investing a significant amount of money in sustainability and climate resiliency. Premier Wayne Panton said the Cayman Islands no longer has the time to ignore what is happening and not do something to build more resiliency and mitigate for what is coming.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday evening, he revealed that $21 million has been budgeted over the next two years to deal with the ongoing problem of beach erosion, especially on Seven Mile Beach. He said the money had to be found because of over-development on that beach and government would be seeking a contribution from those beachfront owners.

He said this was an example of the challenges the country faces and the potential damage to its resources if the issues are ignored.

“We are having to budget $21 million to do beach re-nourishment because of excess erosion, aggravated by too much development in the active beach zone on Seven Mile Beach, our national asset,” the premier said. “If we don’t start doing something about the problems today, the problems tomorrow are going to take a heck of a lot more to address.”

Panton told any owners who might be listening, “We do intend to ask for contributions to these costs in addressing these issues because you can’t have the benefit of living on the edge of paradise and not expect to contribute to some of the problems caused by the kind of activities carried out and the way development has occurred there.”

He added, “If we lose Seven Mile Beach, that is a major, major asset of this country and won’t just be a loss to the tourism industry but to our culture.”

The southern end of Seven Mile Beach is suffering significant beach loss and what was once a seasonal shifting of sands is now clearly erosion. While efforts are being made with seawalls, it is extremely unlikely that these will help. The situation for the Marriott has gone well beyond building a protective wall as their existing seawall is already in the ocean.

Despite this commitment to addressing the problems on Seven Mile Beach, where many projects over the years have been approved that have concrete structures, such as pools and decks, far too close to the ocean, the premier confirmed that PACT would be continuing with the PlanCayman project initiated by the previous planning minister.

This initiative takes a piecemeal approach to the review of the national development plan, which has also been criticised for being for too developer centric. Panton has previously said he wanted to take a more holistic approach to the country’s future development plan, but instead his Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, in partnership with the planning ministry, will pursue this PPM policy.

He made no mention of changing the current planning law to prevent the Central Planning Authority from waiving ocean setbacks for concrete structures on oceanfront projects, which, despite clear evidence of erosion, continues from West Bay to South Sound, where new projects that are not even complete are already seeing inundation from the sea.

During his address, as he talked about his new climate ministry, Panton said, “We must take some bold action.” Maintaining that this was a necessity, he said that Cayman could not shrug its shoulders and say we didn’t contribute much to climate change so we are not going to do anything about it.

He spoke about the review of the climate policy and risk assessment that is now underway and will help to reform the existing policy, which was developed more than a decade ago and never implemented.

Panton also said that the National Energy Policy needed work. According to that plan, Cayman should achieve a target of generating 70% of its energy or renewable resources in 15 years, but the reality is that at present less that 6% of our electricity comes from green sources such as solar or wind.

The premier said there would be a considerable amount of cross-ministry work in relation to sustainability because we are the last generation that can do something about climate change.