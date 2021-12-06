PACT to spend $21M to rescue beaches
(CNS): The PACT Government has committed to investing a significant amount of money in sustainability and climate resiliency. Premier Wayne Panton said the Cayman Islands no longer has the time to ignore what is happening and not do something to build more resiliency and mitigate for what is coming.
Speaking in Parliament on Friday evening, he revealed that $21 million has been budgeted over the next two years to deal with the ongoing problem of beach erosion, especially on Seven Mile Beach. He said the money had to be found because of over-development on that beach and government would be seeking a contribution from those beachfront owners.
He said this was an example of the challenges the country faces and the potential damage to its resources if the issues are ignored.
“We are having to budget $21 million to do beach re-nourishment because of excess erosion, aggravated by too much development in the active beach zone on Seven Mile Beach, our national asset,” the premier said. “If we don’t start doing something about the problems today, the problems tomorrow are going to take a heck of a lot more to address.”
Panton told any owners who might be listening, “We do intend to ask for contributions to these costs in addressing these issues because you can’t have the benefit of living on the edge of paradise and not expect to contribute to some of the problems caused by the kind of activities carried out and the way development has occurred there.”
He added, “If we lose Seven Mile Beach, that is a major, major asset of this country and won’t just be a loss to the tourism industry but to our culture.”
The southern end of Seven Mile Beach is suffering significant beach loss and what was once a seasonal shifting of sands is now clearly erosion. While efforts are being made with seawalls, it is extremely unlikely that these will help. The situation for the Marriott has gone well beyond building a protective wall as their existing seawall is already in the ocean.
Despite this commitment to addressing the problems on Seven Mile Beach, where many projects over the years have been approved that have concrete structures, such as pools and decks, far too close to the ocean, the premier confirmed that PACT would be continuing with the PlanCayman project initiated by the previous planning minister.
This initiative takes a piecemeal approach to the review of the national development plan, which has also been criticised for being for too developer centric. Panton has previously said he wanted to take a more holistic approach to the country’s future development plan, but instead his Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, in partnership with the planning ministry, will pursue this PPM policy.
He made no mention of changing the current planning law to prevent the Central Planning Authority from waiving ocean setbacks for concrete structures on oceanfront projects, which, despite clear evidence of erosion, continues from West Bay to South Sound, where new projects that are not even complete are already seeing inundation from the sea.
During his address, as he talked about his new climate ministry, Panton said, “We must take some bold action.” Maintaining that this was a necessity, he said that Cayman could not shrug its shoulders and say we didn’t contribute much to climate change so we are not going to do anything about it.
He spoke about the review of the climate policy and risk assessment that is now underway and will help to reform the existing policy, which was developed more than a decade ago and never implemented.
Panton also said that the National Energy Policy needed work. According to that plan, Cayman should achieve a target of generating 70% of its energy or renewable resources in 15 years, but the reality is that at present less that 6% of our electricity comes from green sources such as solar or wind.
The premier said there would be a considerable amount of cross-ministry work in relation to sustainability because we are the last generation that can do something about climate change.
See Panton’s address on CIGTV below:
Category: Climate Change, Policy, Politics, Science & Nature
Gov’t will be seeking contribution from those owners. So, you’ll invoice them and forget about the bill like with everything else?
Greedy developers over-developing and fleecing the nation are now able to double down on that by having the public purse ‘repair’ the beach at their properties, for what will amount to the exclusive use of their guests (once it is restored)? Is that correct?
Here’s a beach rescue plan, have these properties repair their own beachfront and instead, use that 21 million to buy beachfront properties that becomes available, adding to the crown holdings. Then keep them there!.
Or, just gift the 21 million to the National Trust over a specified period. I’m sure we would see much better results.
Amend the laws, reign in the CPA. You’re hired to lead but it’s like you people just don’t have a clue.
It is a global problem. Developers buy politicians and civil servants in order to get planning approvals and concessions for developments that destroy natural beauty and the environment. Could that explain any part of why government is not planning to change the laws that allow this to happen??
The most ridiculous thing is that the developers responsible for the destruction have sold up and taken their profits and have come back time and again looking for duty and work permit concessions so that they can destroy more and successive governments have simply handed them concessions so that they can destroy more. Perhaps that had something to do with ‘real estate consulting’ and a free condo or two??
Ridiculous. This is window dressing. We got into this situation because over the past 2 decades the developers have been handed control over planning related legislation and the authorities that are supposed to ensure the public interest in planning and development issues have done the opposite. Throwing $21M at these problems will be a waste of money that solves nothing unless the people who are owned by the developers are removed from the government payroll in the relevant department, the planning law and regulations are changed to limit destruction of our environment, and the wide discretion to ignore the public interest now given to the CPA and the PAT is removed.
Tear the whole waterfront buildings and see mother nature do her thing with out money
It’s too late cayman sold out longtime so u are the fool that cause it to go in the first place
So knowing what we know now, structures on the beach are STILL being approved too close to the sea, so who is at fault?
Sorry to tell you this bobo, but these people didn’t get rich by handing over money voluntarily. They are more likely to tell you that they already contributed (and I might be likely to agree with them on this) when they paid government 7.5% transfer tax on their multi-million dollar property.
One simple solution is to increase the land transfer tax on SMB properties from 7.5% to 8%, and government pledge to spend 1% of all taxes collected on the sale of SMB property for the next five years on beach re-nourishment.
the sands have been shifting for decades…please tell me one or any development which has caused the erosion????
owners will not pay a penny and don’t have too. go ask the planning dept why they approved the developments….if you believe in this over-development fairytale….
Probably less than Mac spent on all his beaches over the years.
A prime reason for “…the way development has occurred there” is because government granted permission for it to happen.
In regard to seawalls: they can be a major factor contributing to erosion of sandy beaches. In the case of the damaged beaches to the seaward side of the Seven Mile Beach seawalls certainly contributed to the erosion. Seawalls may protect the sand and structures landward of the seawall; however, they can be very detrimental to a sandy beach to the seaward side of the structure. A natural beach will advance and retreat and the shoreline will meander according to the littoral and near shore hydrodynamics. The beach may erode for a time and retreat, but if left in its natural unimpeded state the beach has good potential to recapture the lost sand. But once this natural process is confounded by a seawall, the beach can lose its ability to regain sand naturally. Seawalls reflect to seaward the energy of waves and this amplifies the effect of retreating waves and amplifies the scouring effect of the waves. This carries sand away from the beach and washes the sand further out to sea than if the seawall was not there. Flanking erosion and longshore currents caused by seawalls accelerate erosion of adjacent beaches and impede the re-nourishment of the beaches because the seawalls significantly alter the littoral and nearshore wave and current action. When I saw some of the seawalls under construction along Seven Mile Beach and other sandy beach areas and so close to the shoreline I was aghast. I spoke to MLA’s and wrote letters. The result: crickets. Now we pay the price of our government not getting proper advice about the potential detrimental effect of the seawalls for which they granted permission.
The result: crickets. Now we pay the price of our government not getting proper advice about the potential detrimental effect of the seawalls for which they granted permission.
I think on numerous occasions they did the right advice, they just chose to ignore it
Where is all of this money coming from? If the government is projecting deficits then they need to limit their expenditures to existing and mandatory commitments and to projects that have projected short term returns on the investments.
They are borrowing for everything. We will be crippled with debt when they are finished with this experiment.
Charge the owners on the beach an environmental tax, the property values on SMB have rocketed if there is no beach they lose out, why does government need to bail the rich out.
I do hope you collect every penny of the $21M from those persons who built sea walls to protect their investments that destroyed SMB and not like the outstanding fees on PRs.
And gazebos…wtf is that going there?!?
Hmm, – it looks Mr Premier has stepped up to the plate with his big boy pants on. Will he be able to swing the big boys bat and bring one a runner home for the team ? I really hope so, but reading and trying to fully understand what he’s implementing and the process I can’t help but think he’ll return to dug out without a hit ⚾️
Private sector creates the problem. CIG to the rescue.
Bad idea. Sounds to me like hotels have lobbied to make CIG pay for something that they directly are responsible for.
This is very much the case and a bit ridiculous that it’s even being considered.
Were some of these developments not built in breach of requirements? Rather than the taxpayer paying (it will cost more than the $21 million) should the properties built too close to the sea not pay, and then be fined another $21 million for good measure?
I simply don’t get it. Wayne is a good guy, he speaks of middle out economics instead of trickle down but then you walk into a store and the sharks that control commerce here are still charging CI$190.00 for a pair of kids sneakers. The sharks that supply electricity are still fleecing consumers. Now the public has to underwrite the poor investment decisions of greedy developers to the tune of 20 million. Where is the change?
Ha ha. Might as well piss it up against a wall.