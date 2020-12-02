Structures need moving to save Seven Mile Beach

Sand loss on 7MB caused by a swimming pool and wall on active beach

(CNS): The disappearance of chunks of Seven Mile Beach in the recent stormy weather has focused public attention on the erosion of the famous stretch of sand, and this slow moving problem is getting worse. Experts here are warning that some tough decisions about shifting back buildings and other hard structures must be made to save Seven Mile Beach and the time to make them is now.

Department of Environment experts say the dramatic movement of sand following the recent storms is not necessarily “lost” sand because some of it has simply been redistributed. Shifting sand is nothing new, after all, but the problem is that climate change, rising sea levels and over development are now combining to cause shrinking sand.

The DoE has warned that, in the long run, saving the beach will require a “managed retreat”, in other words structures will have to be taken down and rebuilt much further back.

The department has recently completed a study on the long-term behaviour of Seven Mile Beach, which has been the subject of research here stretching back to the mid 1970s. As a result, the DoE experts know a great deal about the jewel in Grand Cayman’s crown.

While seasonal sand movement has for decades taken sand from somewhere and given it back elsewhere, depending on the weather and time of year, the problem now is that other factors are interrupting the natural shifts and leaving the beach in a deficit with every major shift.

“Where we have hard infrastructures such as swimming pools, seawalls, properties built in the footprint of where the beach naturally fluctuates (the active beach), we see accelerated rates of erosion and longer recovery times post-storms,” DoE researchers told CNS recently in responce to queries about the future of the beach.

“Hard structures impede the natural beach processes and exacerbate erosion, both at the location of the structure and it can also have knock-on effects along the wider stretch of shoreline,” the department explained. “This is most notable at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach. The beach at the south will recover, but it will not occur as quickly as other parts that have also suffered erosion, as the only natural way for the sand to rebuild and form a beach is from high energy wave activity from the northwest.”

The experts pointed out that if the developments at the southern end were built away from the active beach, the beach would have had a natural sandy beach ridge to provide an additional source of sand to help repair the sand losses. But now all of the sand reserves at the south end of Seven Mile Beach are locked away under the foundations of hard infrastructure.

Responding to the erosion with short-term fixes won’t help and the country now needs to consider the medium and long-term measures that will be required if Seven Mile Beach is to continue to exist in a form that we recognise today, the DoE has said.

“We know that sea levels are rising, and this will bring storm waves further inland, causing structural damage to inappropriately sited development and increased beach erosion. There will come a tipping point when the beach ceases to be present under normal conditions along some parts of Seven Mile Beach because of the presence of hard infrastructure on the active beach,” the experts told CNS.

This is already apparent at the northern end of Boggy Sand Road, where since 2013 the beach has ceased to exist for most of the year. Ironically, in the wake of the recent storms sand has been deposited there for the first time in many years.

Short-term measures, such as beach nourishment, create a number of problems. Sourcing suitable beach quality sand being the main one and the fact that it will soon go the same way as the sand it is replacing. Instead Cayman will need to think about more significant measures, such as “managed retreat” the DoE has warned.

“This involves removing and rebuilding inappropriately sited infrastructure away from the sea,” the experts said, adding that it is a complex strategy requiring a clear and deliberate plan. “It needs extensive and fully inclusive stakeholder engagement and raises some challenging issues, such as who carries the financial burden of paying for managed retreat.”

The DoE said that the National Conservation Council examined the issue at its internal working meeting last month and believes the ministries of environment, planning and tourism need to work together and follow a coordinated approach to beach erosion. A starting point would at least be to stop making the problem worse.

Although it has been calling for developments to be set well back from active beaches for decades, the DoE’s advice is more often than not ignored.

“The DoE consistently advocates for developments to be positioned away from the active beach to reduce the vulnerability of development and to preserve the coastline. However, it is for the decision-making bodies to ensure that they follow these recommendations,” the department’s officials added.

Coastal setbacks continue to be waived by the Central Planning Authority and the minister responsible for planning has given no indication that the much needed review of set backs will result in them being pushed much further back during this current planning review to at least address future development on the beach.