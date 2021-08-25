New Seven Mile Beach wall already in ocean
(CNS): The sea wall project at Regal Beach Club condos on Seven Mile Beach, which has been causing a stir on social media as construction materials continue to fall into the sea, is an example of how efforts to address the beach erosion on Cayman’s famous but now dwindling stretch of beach can make things worse. The project to build a sea wall to protect the property is only part way through but the wall is already in the ocean.
This not only illustrates the futility of the effort but also how much further the beach has eroded since the owners were granted planning permission for the wall. The Department of Environment said that the project is problematic but there are no mitigating measures that can be deployed.
A spokesperson from the department told CNS this week that they have advised the developer to get the project completed as quickly as possible now because the process is contaminating the marine environment as aggregate and construction materials are constantly washing into the ocean.
The DoE’s recommendation not to grant planning permission for this wall was ignored by the Central Planning Authority. Now there is no advice to offer the developers to lessen the adverse impacts and there is nothing that can be done except to expedite the project to reduce the amount of debris getting into the water.
The condo complex is one of a number of properties stretching from Ken Dart’s private family residence to the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort that are now suffering the direct consequences of building concrete structures too close to the water’s edge, on a dynamic beach, in the face of rising sea levels.
The owners at Regal Beach secured planning permission last year but the project did not need a coastal works licence as the work was, at the time, still intended to be within the property footprint and under the jurisdiction of the planning department. However, due to the erosion, the sea is already lapping at the wall, which is still under construction.
A spokesperson for Regal Beach told CNS earlier this year they were hoping that by building a proper seawall to replace the previous garden wall they could protect the condos. But this additional concrete structure will compound the problem of beach erosion along this stretch of Seven Mile Beach, and there is no sign of the sand returning.
The DoE continues to urge the CPA not to grant approval to applicants seeking to erect hard structures on the beach because this does little to increase the resilience of properties against the inevitable effects of climate change, such as coastal flooding, storm surge and erosion, but does have a detrimental impact on the beach and compounds the erosion.
The current work at Regal Beach is serving to illustrate how allowing more construction on the beach fuels the beach loss problem and leads to pollution of the water along the beach.
The new PACT Government has made a commitment to address this issue and Premier Wayne Panton, as Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, has established a a task force to examine the causes of the erosion and potential solutions.
Panton recently visited the Marriott hotel, which has a substantial concrete footprint on what was once a dynamic beach and has suffered the consequences. It has now been more than a year since the Marriott had any beach at all and the likelihood of it returning is very low.
The DoE experts have already said that in most cases the only solution is a managed retreat for existing properties and amendments to the planning law to increase the high-water mark setbacks to more appropriate distances.
Tear down this wall!” ” Mr. Developer, tear down this wall “
World famous “Seven Mile Wall”
The sea level is not rising otherwise the whole beach would be affected….
The ignorance from an uncomfortable majority of investors in the Cayman Islands to growing piles of evidence of beach erosion and environmental destruction, just to protect somebody’s arrogantly placed, ego-driven vacation toys and greed-enabling cash crops, is completely abysmal and narcissistically self-centric.
The sea always wins. Respect it and don’t try to control it.
Fighting a losing battle and these groups always conveniently wake up AFTER it is too late. These groups eventually divest when broader horizons beckon; leaving the locals to pick up the pieces of what is left and deal with consequences not of their own doing.
Rinse and repeat for many of these “investors”, often hopping country to country in my experience.
Simply irresponsible and reckless resource management and neglect. All of this behaviour should be followed with due justice and swift accountability.
– Criminal charges with appropriate jail times
– Substantial and behaviour-humbling fines
– Funding full remediation costs
– Asset confiscations
– International blacklisting
– Global extradition powers to ensure offenders face an adjudicator
All in order, if you ask me.
PACT and any ethical legal expert free ball.
There was already a wall there! So they’ve build ANOTHER one…..
Newsflash, – nominees up for ‘Darwin Awards’ in multiple categories 🏆
Ergun Berksoy owns 10 units in Regal Beach. He will be happy building a ‘castle’ fortress. No accounting for taste at the end of the day but really wish he’d take his crappy ideas elsewhere.
Can the strata be sued for environmental damage?
No.
It is pointless. The more they try to stop the ocean, they more the sea will claim it rightfully owns. The best thing is to sit down with lawyers to set a mutually amenable price for all impacted properties and buy them on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands. Subsequently, implode them, clear the debris and let the ocean bring back the beach naturally. And do not sell them again. Lesson learned.
The people of the Cayman Islands should not have to contribute a single cent. It is a problem for the landowners themselves to remedy, and they had better take into account all of our prescriptive right to pass and peaceably enjoy the beach in that area. I (and everyone else) has a right of way along there, without getting wet.
Good luck with that. Bring your snorkel.
The value must have plummeted, what with the beach gone…
I agree.
Sound utilization of government funds in my opinion- it would be an investment in preservation of future tourism. Anything less than what you have suggested will likely be a stain on Cayman’s tourism product.
I don’t think any piecemeal solutions will result in much improvement, aside from merely kicking the proverbial can down the beach for future generations to fix or live with.
Take bold action now with the intent to resolve it for the next seven generations.
I wonder how and why this happened? We need to look more carefully at developers’ plans.
That is what the Planning Board was supposed to be for.
And DOE enforcement, but they’re too busy with their own businesses.
Money over sense………
money is how this happened
@ 10:46 am: Developers plans?? Well, maybe…. but perhaps a closer look at their lack of intelligence would be more meaningful. And may I add: Shame, shame, shame, on our greedy CPA!
Gee, what a surprise.
Has anyone tried thoughts and prayers?
Talk about an exercise in futility. The ocean will magically stop smacking the wall…
Look at the humans destroying the beautiful islands.
Maybe you should start by example to save the climate by stopping breathing and emitting Co2 in the air.
Who hurt you?
Welcome to the Cayman Islands. Home of the world famous Seven Mile Sea Wall. Sadly this is the future if we do not make the hard decisions now.
It might already be too late!
“Premier Wayne Panton, as Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, has established a a task force to examine the causes of the erosion and potential solutions.“
This is NOT a job for a “task force” rounded up on island. This examination and proposed solutions need to be done professionally with an engineering group that includes structural/civil/environmental engineers with experience specifically in beach erosion. Wayne better start finding the best of the best to remedy this before buildings start falling into the sea.
But a task force can get you to the next elections without anything being done. After the task force has completed their report, a committee will be appointed to evaluate the report. The committee will surely see the need to bring in consultants…….
The buildings will fall into the sea. This is not a civil engineering problem. This is an environmental and social issue caused by improper setbacks, construction on an active beach, and lack of natural vegetation needed to dissipate wave energy and increase sand deposits. If another foreigner comes here with a cement truck to further screw up paradise, there is a real risk I will lose it on them. Jack took my beach. I am entitled to have it back, no matter what cost to Jack’s buildings.
Yes, fine, but its not “Wayne’s” fault – he is trying to pick up the pieces of crap left behind from the previous Gov’t! Alden’s clan should have dealt with that long ago instead of trying to build cruise ship piers etc.!!! Too bad Wayne has to deal with this, instead of more important things like affordable housing for low income people!! Instead of trying to save the wealthy seaside owners homes!!
My grandpa say we don’t need no task force, all we need is some common sense. They built their hotels and condos too near to the water and then to make matters worse they built the walls to keep out the water.Take down the fence, tear off about 20 feet from the seaside of the buildings and voila!! Subject closed!
Subject closed??? Are you kidding? That will just be the start!
First problem is thinking DOE has a frigging clue about this or worse the CPA. This needs to be addressed by a highly trained engineer, specialized in erosion.
A simple solution is to fine/jail CPA board for years of damage done to the islands.
If your doctor wrongs you, you sue for malpractice? How much longer do we keep letting these people get away with environmental crimes.
the issue of cig and civil service gross incompetence is endemic.
cig know this and hence have statutorial protection against liabality issues.
you can can only successfully sue cig if you can prove willful negliegence (which is almost impossible)
welcome to wonderland…
100% in agreement. They keep bypassing Doe reports and alloex
Fixing temporarily and leaving the future for someone else to clean up. Gen Xers and prior generations call Millenials and Gen Z selfish and greedy, but this is what they are leaving for us to deal with.
Sigh.
Regal Beach is toast. Surprised any of those properties are insurable (or mortgageable). Entire complex needs demolishing and moving back at least 250 feet or more.
Same for the Marriott. They built to close to the water. Marriot should destroy the pool and deck area and move it to the courtyard.
Wouldn’t be enough. They need to move the hotel into the car park.
Why they didn’t buy the property across the road when they had the chance is a strange one.
9.44am. That is where the pool was when the hotel was the Radisson.I ran the dive shop there and the beach was magnificent then.
But the pool was built too close to the beach. It was built some 30 to 50 feet nearer to the sea than what was given in the original planning permission.
I was part of one of the many outside contractor groups who met at Pagoda every Friday to discuss the project. The bald-headed arrogant project manager for Tennessee was of the opinion that nobody in Cayman new anything and it was going to be built they way that he wanted it done.
When Planning inspected the site after they had started construction of the pool they halted the project because he had put the pool 50 feet nearer to the sea that what it was in the approved plans. The developers went to Executive Council who decided to override Planning, and I believe they did compromise by getting them to move the pool back about 20 feet. So that is where all the sh1t began!
Exactly. And the whole thing was open to corruption. We will never know (because our law enforcers never bother to sniff around the really big important stuff), but I will always be left with the impression that it was people from outside these Islands acting in breach of our laws for their own personal profit, that did this. Yes, there were local enablers, but we don’t do accountability.
And Plantation Village!
Never a better time to buy at Plantation Village.
Selling my place. Time to get out before it is too late.
Cue the realtors sales pitch : “Absolutely stunning, impeccable property , glorious beach views , Epic beach living “.
Better yet – if anything goes wrong we will just get the stupid taxpayers to pick up the tab. Make them pay for their own issues.