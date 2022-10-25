Beach replenishment could be a costly failure

Beach in front of the Marriott hotel after Hurricane Ian

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said that bringing in sand to replace the stretch of Seven Mile Beach that is being eroded could be a costly failure for the public purse. During the Cayman Islands Tourism Association meeting last week, the Marriott hotel’s general manager asked the minister what the government was doing about the long stretch of the southern end of the beach where the sand has almost disappeared. In response, Bryan warned that replenishment might not be the answer, given that there are still hard structures on the beach.

The tourism minister pointed out that the decision lies with Premier Wayne Panton, who has responsibility for sustainability. However, while Panton has earmarked around $21 million of public cash to fund a potential beach re-nourishment project, there are concerns that it will fail and the money will be lost unless there are significant changes.

Speaking in response to Hermes Cuello, the GM of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, who described the issue as the elephant in the room, Bryan said he was fully aware how bad it is and the potential impact on the tourism product.

But he raised “the uncertainty” over how long a restored beach would last, given the potential significant investment. “If we were to put that sand back and another storm comes and just takes it right away, that’s a substantial amount of money that would be lost,” he noted.

Conservationists are warning against beach replenishment as a solution to erosion because research reveals that it might ultimately do more harm than good by providing a false sense of security in critically eroding areas. The process damages marine habitats and imported sand brings its own challenges. In addition, if nothing else changes, the beach will erode again even more quickly than before, given the changing climate.

Bryan pointed out the need “to start talking about the sustainability of our tourism product and the fact that we should no longer allow buildings to be built so close to the beach”. He made it clear that PACT was going to stop allowing this but admitted that future development regulations would not solve the Marriott’s current problem.

However, he committed to keeping hotel and condo owners in the area and the CITA membership abreast of government plans. “I can understand your concern,” he added.

But the minister made no mention of managed retreat and the need for properties like the Marriott to move structures such as pools, walls and terraces that were constructed on the beach itself against the advice of the Department of Environment. Speaking to CNS recently, Cuello said the Marriott owners had not even considered the need for managed retreat because, he claimed, there is no room.

The conundrum the government is facing is the need to support Cayman’s tourism product by tackling the beach loss clashing with the reality that the costly investment into this project is unlikely to work for any meaningful time. It would also directly assist the owners of some of Cayman’s most valuable real estate without them taking responsibility for their part in the erosion.

Climate and changing weather patterns and currents and the ultimate rising sea levels are partially responsible for the erosion, but as evidenced by the retention of sand in parts of the northern end of Seven Mile Beach, where development is less dense and further back from the high water mark, the structures have played a significant part.

Like many other small islands, Cayman must deal with the inevitable consequences of climate change, which means rethinking future coastal development and rolling out a plan for managed retreat now.

“We will have to face this issue head-on,” the premier told CNS earlier this year, though he hopes the government will not have to force owners to move existing structures. “I would like to think that there will be consensus across the board… and we will find a way to accomplish this together rather than having to legislate and have long drawn-out arguments about it.”

However, at this point, none of the impacted beachfront property owners appear ready to discuss the real elephant in all their rooms, which is the imperative of a managed retreat.