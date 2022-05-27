Jackson denies killing former prison officer

Scene of murder on School Road, Monday 25 April

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (23) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of former prison officer Harry Elliott (63) at an illegal gambling den in George Town on Monday, 25 April. However, appearing in Grand Court on Friday, Jackson did admit to possession of an unlawful gun that police seized from a car he was in following a manhunt last month. Jackson pleaded guilty to the possession of an unlicensed Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol and nine rounds of ammunition.

That weapon was recovered from a car being driven by Eric Brian Williams Soto, who was also charged with possession of the same weapon. But Soto, who also appeared in court Friday, pleaded not guilty. He was remanded in custody ahead of a potential bail hearing next week.

Jackson will now face trial later this year for the murder of Elliott, but with no fixed date for the trial, the West Bay man was remanded in custody until 10 June.