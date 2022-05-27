George Town man charged over gun found in raid

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS) A 54-year-old man from George Town has now been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm after his arrest on Tuesday following a raid at a house on Rock Hole Road. Police had searched the house under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found a loaded revolver containing six rounds of ammunition. Two women who were also arrested at the time have been granted bail as investigations continue. The man appeared in court Friday and was remanded.