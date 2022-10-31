MP not breathalyzed after crashing into pole

| 31/10/2022 | 55 Comments
Cayman News Service
New Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour with Governor Martyn Roper, 1 December 2021

(CNS): Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour MP (BTE) was not breathalyzed last Friday night after he crashed into a CUC light pole on Shamrock Road in Prospect because the police officers who were sent to the scene did not suspect he had been drinking, the RCIPS has confirmed. Seymour was heading east when he collided with the utility pole at around 11pm. He was unhurt though his vehicle and the pole were damaged. No other cars were involved.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that the “collision involved material damages only with no injuries. There was no suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated, therefore no arrests were made.”

Speaking to Cayman Marl Road over the weekend, Seymour said that he had come from his office and was tired.

Seymour, the health minister in the previous PPM-led administration, was in opposition until November last year when he crossed the floor to join the PACT Government. He was appointed as parliamentary secretary on 1 December, supporting the ministries of housing, labour and transport.

In parliament earlier this month, Seymour led a confidence motion in the government in response to the PPM’s no-confidence motion. But he was called out by former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) as the person who had been leading the charge to bring the PACT Government down. “I had multiple conversations with Dwayne Seymour,” McLaughlin said recently as the opposition pointed to disloyalty in the PACT ranks.

Category: Crime, Police, Politics

Comments (55)

  1. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 8:50 pm

    Another prime example of why the public has little trust in politicians or the Police.

  2. ANONYMOUS says:
    31/10/2022 at 8:19 pm

    Truly a Banana Republic – if they didn’t think he was intoxicated what do they believe caused him to crash. Maybe they thought it was the light poles fault for moving without using its indicators so perhaps CUC should be charged………

    7
  3. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 8:17 pm

    Is this the reason why the Premier was called out? If so, isn’t this a breach of MP’s code of conduct?

    6
  4. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 8:13 pm

    The light pole has several previous convictions for the same thing.

    5
    1
  5. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 7:41 pm

    Officer, I felt a warm stirring in my loins, and when I looked up to see if it was a full moon, that’s when the CUC pole stepped out in front of me.

    5
  6. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 7:35 pm

    Does this mean that Jon Jon cannot be trusted with operating a vehicle?

    2
  7. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 7:34 pm

    Must have been his sacred vessel he was driving.

    1
  8. ELVIS says:
    31/10/2022 at 7:15 pm

    hahahahaha

    And there we have it folks.

    1
    1
  9. Candid says:
    31/10/2022 at 7:04 pm

    His wife breaches covid regulations, she is not prosecuted. He is alleged not to have been paying pension contributions for his company, no problem. He crashes his motor on a regular day, there is no suspicion. After all, it is usual for an experienced driver to just lose control of the vehicle. THE CRASH IS CAUSE FOR SUSPICION! TRANSPARENCY!

    4
  10. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:53 pm

    All elected officials and high ranking government officials are exempt from any police investigation.

    1
    1
  11. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:45 pm

    #worldclass. Largely imported but #worldclass all the same. We are so lucky to have such an efficient and effective civil service. Thank you Governor and DG. Where would we be without you?

    1
    1
  12. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:35 pm

    Officer, yah nah see nuttin’

    3
  13. Private Eye says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:29 pm

    Tired? “tired and emotional “ more like.

    1
  14. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:27 pm

    coming from his office at 11pm, or The Office? Last MP I remember crashing his car because he was tired after a late night at the office was Rolston.

    6
  15. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:25 pm

    Now in the UK the police breathalyze any driver involved in an accident irrespective of what time of day it was or whether there were no injuries (or if the driver is an MP). Its not exactly a terrible hardship on the driver to be asked t blow into a bag for a few seconds now, is it. And what makes me think that’s the SOP here, but the attending officers decided that they didn’t want to know the answer?

    3
  16. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 6:08 pm

    Did Wayne bring his #heissupported sign?

    4
  17. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:59 pm

    Will the police share stats on how many single car accidents happen after 9pm and what % of those drivers (who are note sent to hospital and do not flee the scene) they breathalyze? I’m going to guess it’s 99%.

    3
  18. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:55 pm

    So, I imagine there are CCTV, electronic fobs, and other mechanisms for confirming the time Ministers leave their offices. Right?

    3
  19. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:45 pm

    The Police cant be trusted, this is blatant and likely against rheir own policy.

    2
  20. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:43 pm

    RCIP leadership is still playing both sides in politics so they are safe.

    Move on from this dangerous crash with lots of Damage, nothing to see here!

  21. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:39 pm

    the police officers who were sent to the scene did not suspect he had been drinking

    Why would they, incoherent speech is the way he sounds all the time. Maybe they need a different set of procedures to follow, like how to tell if a politician is lying? Hint: his lips are moving.

    6
  22. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:36 pm

    Come from his office? 🤣🤣🤣

    3
  23. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:31 pm

    You not see nuttin!

    3
    1
  24. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:31 pm

    Breathalyzer should be mandatory after any accident.

    Let alone a single car leaving the road, at 11:00 pm, on a Friday….

    Who is going to step and claim he was seen in a bar.

    3
  25. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:30 pm

    Pretty sure CUC light poles are not drilled into the Shamrock road surface. More like well off the roadway, across the shoulder, beyond the mowed grass, past the jerk fire pit, and through a hedge. Those questionable 3-8 seconds of reaction impairment should have constitutued probable cause to breathalyse at 11pm on a Friday. Would CoP Byrne like to comment on testing policy on DUIs now that we have set to 0.07% BAC?

    3
  26. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:27 pm

    A person doesn’t need to be “intoxicated” to hit the new 0.07 limit, only one or two drinks can do…
    Look at the size of that “honorable”, how much would you think it requires to have him shown signs of intoxication, meanwhile the regular Joe is randomly punished, even persons being unable to work and provide for their families for just having a couple of drinks, no accidents or any damages involved,
    even businesses are seeing their sales drop because of the new law, people afraid of having the last round, they say…
    New law, more punishment, without education, expect poor results,
    it is time for a more effective approach, suspend people from driving during night hours but not during business hours, it only hurts the economy and families, while the real menaces are out and about

    3
  27. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:11 pm

    I thought it was routine to breathelise all persons involved in road traffic accidents .

    Now the legal limit has been reduced how the hell can a Police Officer determine if a driver is over the limit without breathalising them ? Things will never change for the better when there is such subjective Policing.

    3
  28. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:05 pm

    Breathalyzing should be automatic. I bet if it was a regular person on the street they would have done so.

    4
  29. Cayman Sanction says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:05 pm

    Yes when we start breathalyzing those Knights coming from certain bars in Breakers and Crewe Road who like whiskeY and Senoritas then we can call out Jon Jon for licking down light poles?

    2
  30. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 5:04 pm

    “ya don’t see nuttin hear”

    2
  31. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:55 pm

    So what was Dwayne Seymour doing at ‘his office’ until let’s say 10:30. ? Banging the cow cod about the place, a little bit of a work out with the physical trainer, checking donkey stuff on the World Wide Web, because I’m going to say Dwayne Seymour probably wasn’t working 🤷🏻‍♀️🚓🚨

    3
  32. Anon says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:50 pm

    So he calls a tow truck and the premier before calling the police!!! Suspicious no? Surely standard practice for anyone involved in that type of accident should be breathalised? Once again govt proving that they are above the law!!

    2
  33. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:49 pm

    Maybe he thought he saw a full moon?

    1
  34. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:48 pm

    Dwayne should have demanded to be breathalyzed.

    3
  35. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:46 pm

    Does this set any kind of legal precedent? Can we dispute if the cops breathalyze us after an accident on the ground that they did not have a reasonable suspicion?
    Apparently a car accident late on a Friday night is not suspicious enough?
    Commissioner? You there?

    2
  36. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:43 pm

    I think the full moon made him full of love, and then Mary crossed the road on her donkey and he had to swerve to avoid her.

    2
  37. Bodden Town Joseph says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:39 pm

    should have rode a donkeh!

    2
  38. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:37 pm

    “There was no suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated”

    Other than the fact that he crashed into a light pole at 11pm on a Friday night.

    Keystone cops.

    104
    1
    • Beaumont Zodecloun says:
      31/10/2022 at 5:00 pm

      Right? I will have to remember that defense if I ever crash my car; “Honest, officer, I am not intoxicated, I was just very tired.”

      Henceforth known as the Seymour Gambit.

      You can bet your soggy bottom that there would be no question about a road sobriety test if it were any one of us. What would be the harm in a wee test?

      1
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 6:26 pm

      If only it were incompetence.

      1
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 6:34 pm

      What a horrible decision. With the police being under the public’s scrutiny all the time you’d think they would do the right thing and breathalize him anyway. They just blew their own and his credibility by failing to so so. Imagine the public respect they would have garnered if they had tested him even though they did not suspect him to be under the influence. I hope the wider public can expect the same treatment if they are in the same situation. There will forever be a question hanging over them. Now they should be suspended dereliction of duty.

      1
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 7:00 pm

      Perhaps. Just perhaps, #Leggewasright?

      2
    • Jack says:
      31/10/2022 at 7:12 pm

      To remove any intoxication suspicion any officer with half a brain would administer a breath test not just assume that the person had not consumed alcohol because they couldn’t smell it, especially given the strange circumstances…the result of that test would be definitive either way and remove any special treatment rumours etc.

  39. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:35 pm

    I think John John should stick to riding donkeys from now on.

    83
    1
  40. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:32 pm

    Would they breathalyze you or I ?

    81
  41. Anon says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:31 pm

    Suspect? Maybe they should have done that regardless? Only in Cayman

    69
    2
  42. Anonymous says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:31 pm

    If it was one of us I bet they would have thrown the book at us!

    66
  43. JTB says:
    31/10/2022 at 4:29 pm

    He had to swerve to avoid a donkey in the road

    68
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 6:02 pm

      Was it a full moon last night? Or does that only affect women in his understanding of health and the human body?

      1
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 6:43 pm

      Donkeys know there are too many light poles moving around on the road.

      1
    • Anonymous says:
      31/10/2022 at 7:51 pm

      maybe he was trying to swerve into a personal trainer providing some late night roadside one on one sessions.

