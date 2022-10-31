MP not breathalyzed after crashing into pole

New Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour with Governor Martyn Roper, 1 December 2021

(CNS): Parliamentary Secretary Dwayne Seymour MP (BTE) was not breathalyzed last Friday night after he crashed into a CUC light pole on Shamrock Road in Prospect because the police officers who were sent to the scene did not suspect he had been drinking, the RCIPS has confirmed. Seymour was heading east when he collided with the utility pole at around 11pm. He was unhurt though his vehicle and the pole were damaged. No other cars were involved.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that the “collision involved material damages only with no injuries. There was no suspicion that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated, therefore no arrests were made.”

Speaking to Cayman Marl Road over the weekend, Seymour said that he had come from his office and was tired.

Seymour, the health minister in the previous PPM-led administration, was in opposition until November last year when he crossed the floor to join the PACT Government. He was appointed as parliamentary secretary on 1 December, supporting the ministries of housing, labour and transport.

In parliament earlier this month, Seymour led a confidence motion in the government in response to the PPM’s no-confidence motion. But he was called out by former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) as the person who had been leading the charge to bring the PACT Government down. “I had multiple conversations with Dwayne Seymour,” McLaughlin said recently as the opposition pointed to disloyalty in the PACT ranks.