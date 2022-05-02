Armed operations shock 7MB residents and visitors

Police officers on Seven Mile Beach on Friday, 29 April (photos from social media)

(CNS): The sight of armed police officers in pursuit of a suspect on Friday came as a shock to residents and visitors on Grand Cayman’s famous Seven Mile Beach. As police pursued two men, one of them believed to be armed, who ran from a stop and search off the West Bay Road, armed officers spread across the beach area, directing people to go indoors.

They eventually arrested one of the men, who had gone into the sea close to La Covia condos, but the second escaped during the pursuit, in which police fired shots. As of Monday morning, the second man, Justin Kyle Jackson, remained at large.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with concerns about the crime spilling over into areas where residents and visitors are normally removed from Cayman’s social ills and their consequences.

In a message about the two murders last week and efforts by the RCIPS to apprehend the small group of men they believe are responsible for the killings and a number of robberies, Premier Wayne Panton said he shared the concerns of people in the community but asked them to remain calm.

“I am asking the community as well to be as intolerant of this type of activity as we in government are, to be as committed to addressing these concerns and preventing these sorts of needless, painful tragedies from occurring,” he said, as he urged people to share what they know with the police about the people committing these crimes.

While police have now arrested several suspects in connection with the murders of Harry Elliott and Caine Thomas, so far no charges have been laid.