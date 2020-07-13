CBC strained under record-breaking imports
(CNS): As online shoppers and small businesses tear their hair out over delays in the clearance of packages passing through local courier companies, customs officials said the delays are due to the record-breaking level of imports last month as a result of the closed borders. Customs and Border Control said they received 18,000 individual imports in June, which was 5,000 more than in May, placing “a great strain on CBC resources” as well as the couriers and agents bringing in the goods.
Over the last few weeks CNS has been receiving stories from angry and frustrated readers about delays in the arrival of packages since Cayman’s borders and shops closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some importers claim they have waited over two months for packages despite paying ‘next day’ or express delivery premiums.
As a result we asked the CBC about the reports we were getting from the public regarding the clearance issues, which appear to be caused by a combination of problems, including a shortage of staff and ailing computer systems.
The CBC did not respond directly to any of our questions. Instead, a press release was issued stating that an increase in imports as well as problems relating to importers not providing the necessary paperwork and poor invoicing were fuelling the delays.
Approximately 40% of imports to the Cayman Islands arrive with the incorrect invoice, contributing to further delays in accessing goods, officials stated in the release. But the agency said it has now deployed additional officers to manage the increase.
CBC Deputy Director Kevin Walton said that the increase of imports was “directly linked to travel restrictions, so the normal baggage imports by passengers are now being routed through couriers and other consolidated cargo imports”.
As the borders remain closed, leading to a rising trend in shopping online and importing goods, it appears that July is going to be just as busy. Officials said that they had already received almost 5,000 individual imports in the first week of July.
In addition to the fact that people cannot travel overseas to shop, the increase in imports is also likely being fuelled by the hundreds of thousands of dollars paid out over the last few weeks from pension funds under the new emergency COVID-19 provision in the law.
While this may not be good news for local retailers, it is very good news for the public purse. As the country waits for Finance Minister Roy McTaggart to release a revised budget for the 2020/21 period, he is already warning of a potential shortfall in government revenue of some 25% due to the shutdown of tourism. This warning comes at a time when public spending has increased as government tries to prop up local business and support those who have their jobs frozen or lost them altogether.
The overseas shopping spree may help boost government earnings slightly. But while the number of individual imports has increased, the total value of imports has not yet been released. Although much of this would have been lost in the personal allowance of people returning from overseas trips, it is unlikely to make a significant difference to the revenue hole government is expecting.
Meanwhile, customs is reminding the general public of the importance of completing and submitting an Appointment of Agent Authorisation form when using courier or broker services. Importers must also provide all necessary documents to the agent, as this is their responsibility.
The completed form should be signed, dated and accompanied by a valid, legible government-issued identification, such as a passport or driver’s licence, with colour copies preferred. The appointed agent should have the completed form at least 48 hours prior to the arrival of goods and customers are urged to submit the appropriate invoice in order to expedite the clearing of their goods.
To avoid delays customers should provide customs with sales invoices and suppliers commercial invoices with the required proof of payment. Courier system generated commercial or hand written invoices are not acceptable and the misrepresentation or omission of the value of goods can further delay the process.
For more information call the CBC at 949-4579 or visit the CBC website.
Category: Government Administration, Local News, Politics
Still no mail from the USA.
Hope CI Postal Service could workout a solution
Perhaps if they took a risk based approach to clearing packages – like they did at the airport, with random testing and checking suspicious items – they could reduce the delays instead of insisting on 100% inspect of everything. Ditto the paperwork – half the delays are with the level of paperwork required which having demanded it they then wish to double check, when you have to question why it was required in the first place. If I buy my daughter a Barbie doll on Amazon why do you need to see an original invoice to work out if the declared value looks reasonabl, let alone have to see my drivers licence?
civil service incompetence is never ending
UPS told me that Customs is only working half days. CNS, do you know if this is true?
CNS: No, but I’ll leave this question here in case anyone else knows.
I have had a container sitting now for two weeks that has not been cleared by CBC and they have all the proper documents.
Why don’t they reallocate other CIG resources that are not busy to help CBC. I am sure they could use administration support.
Par for the Civil Service golf course, i.e. 25 for one hole.
And they conveniently don’t mention their system upgrade implementation issues?
This has been going on for long before Covid. I’m sure the travel restrictions have placed a bigger burden on this department, but there a deeper problems that seem to have been introduced sometime in the past year.
With so many Caymanians looking for a job, how come they are understaffed? Same with DVDL,…etc.
People getting ready for SHTF in September exploding in November.
Enjoy the last normal you have while you can.
You may not know your Governor now, but you will know him soon.
More like record breaking laziness. File the paperwork then it gets suspended for one thing, correct it, then it is suspended for another thing. Get a release, go and pay then they tell you to come back later. Go back later then they tell you to go home and print all the invoices. Explain that they already have them, but they say takes to long to print. Backwards and forwards for ten days to get a couple of boxes and biy that woman in charge is as miserable as can be. Strange thing is, that it is the opinion of many!
We have a horribly complicated, antiquated system for processing overseas purchases.
#5,982 of what CIG can’t get right.
Dah!
This should have been anticipated, and this should have been prepared for.
The truth is always somewhere in the middle.
Yes, many importers (particularly a three-letter-word starting with D) are extremely poor and do not provide the correct information to either customs or customers.
But, Customs does have some foolish and backwards rules. For example, they refuse to process items if there is free shipping, or if you get a freebie, or a 30% off voucher. They can’t wrap their minds around that.
It is a disgusting state of affairs created by a bureaucracy gone mad. It could all be so simple and easy, with flat duty rates payable with no fuss or bother. Fraudsters could be arrested an prosecuted and the honest majority should be getting their goods on the same day, with government getting all revenue due. Instead the civil service are locked in a loop of incompetence, disappearing up its own backside, and sucking the rest of Cayman in with it.
This is excuse is pathetic. The delays started in late 2019.
Cayman stands to be among the few places on Earth that will enjoy some semblance of a V-shaped recovery, even if restricted to local consumers. There are opportunities in that.
COVID revenge-buying is a phenomenon driven by boredom and pleasure-seeking and a byproduct of high disposable incomes. This should be good news for CIG duty receivables, and the retail stores that have reopened.
I’m actually sick of this lack of development here. As a Caymanian, I can understand the intricacies and the difficulties with maintaining a border but why does it feel like we are doing the same thing and having the same issues over and over and over.
Why is it that we here all this talk about development but the only thing I see is hotel and condos. Government wouldn’t even promote the Financial Services industry in schools, promote Audit and Assurance, promote Compliance (which I think they are doing actually). Promote these things and try to become a leader in the field. Parts of Canada are known for AI development. They brought in innovators and leaders into that part of their country in order to represent themselves as leaders in that field.
Where is the Cayman Pride? One side blaming expats, One side blaming the caymanian mentality. Instead of taking offense, work on yourself, have some pride and take care about what you do,strive to improve and perhaps on a small island in middle of the sea, that relies on imports, our CBC wont grind to a halt every time a small increase in imports or incorrect invoice information is used. Leaders of these sectors of the government need to take some damn pride in the systems they are responsible for. Every year is the same thing and no one cares to improve.
Sick of feeling like I live in the stone-age.
Perhaps all the postal workers who used to handle international mail and are now doing nothing can help out?