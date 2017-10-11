Dart consortium finally wins dump deal

(CNS): Almost seven years after the Dart Group began talking to the former United Democratic Party government about taking on the remediation of the George Town landfill, its general contracting firm, DECCO, in a consortium of local and international companies, has been selected as the preferred bidder by the current administration to enter into a public-private partnership (PPP) and implement the proposed Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS). Government officials who announced the decision Wednesday stated that the deal does not involve any relocation of the dump to Bodden Town.

Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the health ministry, told CNS that the process is not yet complete, and over the next three to six months the parties will negotiate the shape of the contract before a deal is signed with the Dart company. She said that DECCO and its partners were selected over three other bidders who entered into the competitive process, but because the process is still only part the way through, she refused to identify the other bidders or detail the value of the contract.

She denied that, with the selection of a DART company, the situation had come full circle, as she said the contract and process was very different this time from the past tender.

In late 2010 the UDP began talking to Dart about the possibility of the islands’ largest investor remediating the dump and moving the landfill to Bodden Town.

Although US waste experts Wheelabrator won a competitive tender in December 2010, then premier McKeeva Bush overturned that Central Tenders Committee decision a few weeks later and announced at a CBO Conference in January 2011 that Dart would take on the dump challenge.

However, significant opposition and other political issues converged to prevent that from happening during that administration.

When the PPM took office in 2013, the government began a review and embarked upon a long process under the new tighter financial rules of the Public Management and Finance Law. Starting with the creation of a strategic case and then a business plan, public consultations and input from a wide range of technical experts, the PPM government aimed to plan and justify the project before it began a tendering process managed entirely by technocrats and independent advisers.

Ahearn explained that this bid followed a very different process from the first one and followed the rules set out by the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility, which requires the elimination of politicians from the selection decisions. She said that unlike past tenders, a sub-committee of the technical ministerial steering committee was established to examine the bids, which was chaired by the government’s project manager on the ISWMS, Jim Schubert.

Speaking to CNS at an informal briefing at the Government Administration Building Wednesday, he said that all of the components of the new ISWMS would be located in George Town on or near the current landfill site. The DECCO consortium will be responsible for creating the composting element of the project, a new recycling and recovery sorting centre, as well as the waste to energy component.

It will also remediate the existing landfills, capture the landfill gases and create a new smaller, engineered, lined landfill on the existing site to deal with the ash and the waste that cannot be recycled, reused or burned for energy. DECCO will not be mining the dump, which is located very close to Dart-owned Camana Bay and much of the land owned by the Dart group of companies.

Despite the government’s goal to promote the reuse, recovery and recycling of waste, the new PPP will see the Department of Environmental Health retain the garbage collection element and there will be no curbside recycling collection.

Schubert said that the public will still be required to recycle through the recycling points at local supermarkets. Although DECCO will be sorting and recovering metals and other specific recyclables from the collected rubbish and focusing heavily on the composting component, the rest of the garbage collected will be incinerated in the waste-to-energy process, including may potentially recyclable materials.

