Suspect gunman arrested, another at large

Roadblock Friday night, 29 April 2022

(CNS): Police have arrested a man for possession of an unlicensed firearm following a stop and search Friday evening on Yacht Drive, West Bay. At around 6pm police pulled over two men in a white Toyota Yaris, but as they did both the men fled on foot. Police pursued them and managed to catch a 20-year- old from Bodden Town, who was taken into custody in relation to a gun found in the car. A manhunt was launched for the second suspect, who police said was carrying another gun, but he was not apprehended.

Various roadblocks were established around the West Bay Road area, including at the Yacht Club Roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, where police searched all cars going into West Bay, causing major traffic tailbacks. During the pursuit, a single shot was fired by a tactical firearms officer but no injuries have been reported, the RCIPS said in a release about the evening’s operations.

The search for the man was stood down shortly after 9pm.

“We understand that Friday night’s police activity attracted heightened public awareness,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “We want to thank the public for cooperating with the police in allowing us to carry out our duties. This operation was a direct result of our heightened policing response to recent firearms incidents. The public will see more officers, particularly firearms officers, conducting operations. Our officers will continue efforts to locate these two individuals, but we ask the public, please, if you know anything about the movements of these two men, please contact the police.”

The Bodden Town man remains in custody and the car in which both men were travelling has been seized by police.

Anyone with information about the incident and the two murders this week is asked to call the

Major Incident Room at 649-2930.