Royal Caribbean ship crashes into Falmouth dock

Harmony of the Seas crashing into the Falmouth dock, Jamaica

(CNS): Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas crashed into part of the dock while arriving at Falmouth Port, Jamaica, Thursday morning, just before the Carnival Freedom caught fire at a dock in Grand Turk. On what appears to have been a bad day for the two major cruise lines, the damage to the third largest cruise ship in the world was said to be relatively minor, just dents and scrapes, after the ship collided with a concrete mooring pylon. No one was hurt and the repairs were finished later that day, enabling the ship to set sail as expected.

The Harmony of the Seas, one of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class ships, was on a seven-day voyage through the Western Caribbean. Starting at Port Canaveral on 22 May, the ship made two stops in the Bahamas. It spent Wednesday at sea and reached Falmouth around 7am on Thursday, where the collision occurred. It set sail for Haiti Thursday afternoon.

