Ex-prison officer murdered in ‘numbers’ shop robbery

(CNS): Police are urging members of the public to help them find the two murder suspects caught on CCTV leaving a small business unit at 190 School Road on Monday night. Officers believe that Harry Wenworth Elliott (62), a former prison supervisor, was gunned down on the premises, which is a well-known ‘numbers’ spot, in a robbery gone wrong. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said investigators are struggling to get people to come forward, but he stressed that they are not investigating illegal gambling but a murder case.

Byrne made a witness appeal on Tuesday evening at a press conference at the police headquarters. Despite the worrying spike in gun-related crime since the start of 2022, he tried to reassure the community that it has largely been committed by a small group of men who are known to the police.

He said that this group appears to be coordinating the recent spate of robberies, which have a number of commonalities. The commissioner said that if the police can break this criminal gang of around six men, they can put an end to this concerning spike in violence.

In this case, CCTV recorded the two gunmen entering the premises shortly behind the victim. About six minutes later they both emerged from the unit, running toward McField Square. Shortly afterwards, a 911 call was made reporting gunshots, and within minutes the armed police were on the scene, where they found Elliott’s body just inside the doorway of the premises.

While the victim’s personal possessions do not appear to have been taken, police are not yet sure if any money was taken from anyone at the premises at the time. However, investigators suspect that this robbery did not go as planned and the men had fled empty-handed after killing Elliott.

Other people were inside the building at the time, and Byrne said that, given Elliott’s former profession, the police have not ruled out the possibility that he was targetted, but there is nothing to substantiate the idea that his previous job was the motive for this murder. He said the likelihood is that these men were intending to rob the premises.

The commissioner urged the community to help the police and come forward with any information that they might have. The area where this happened is a busy part of George Town and there were several people in the area at the time of the fatal shooting, he said. However, police officers are having real trouble getting people to say anything about what happened.

“We need to get the community working with us,” Byrne said, adding that people should not give safe cover or harbour these men that are endangering the community. He said that while the premises was known to the polcie as a suspected gambling den, their focus is purely on the murder investigation and people coming forward need not be concerned over why they were there.