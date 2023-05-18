CPA decision ‘perfectly proper’, argues lawyer

Cabana at Boggy Sand (photo by the DoE)

(CNS): Sir Jeffrey Jowel KC told the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal Wednesday that a Central Planning Authority decision to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of a wall and a cabana on Boggy Sand Beach was “perfectly proper”. As Jowel opened the CPA’s appeal against a judicial review finding, he argued that the experts on the board were entitled to find that the developer had offered sufficient mitigation against the environmental risks.

The current failing structure, built in a marine protected area, is effectively in the sea for a significant part of the year. The wall and small cabana were built far too close to the sea, creating conditions for them to fail and causing erosion to what was once a turtle nesting site.

The first application to rebuild was turned down by the CPA in April 2021. However, in September 2021, in direct opposition to a National Conservation Council directive, the new board granted planning permission for a revised application, even though the same problems existed. The NCC successfully challenged that decision in the courts.

The arguments before the court in the CPA’s appeal of that judicial review decision focused largely on the technical aspects of the National Conservation Law, including the interpretation of it regarding when the director of the Department of Environment can and cannot direct the planning board.

Arguing on behalf of the CPA, Jowel said the board had been entitled to approve the application and contended that the experience of its members enabled them to make a decision. The CPA had claimed that the legal requirement to consult and take direction from the NCC did not apply in this case. Jowel said the board had put conditions in place that would reduce the environmental dangers.

As he outlined his arguments, which lasted almost a whole day, Jowel did not elaborate on the expertise of the board members with regard to the environment but implied they were planning and construction professionals who were in a position to make a judgement about building.

However, there are no environmental or marine scientists sitting on the CPA and neither the NCC nor the DoE has a seat on the board, while the Department of Planning has a constitutionally mandated seat on the NCC.

Jowel argued that in this case, the NCC did not have the power to direct the CPA, and that the NCC and the DoE had jumped the gun on the directive not to grant planning permission.

The case continues.