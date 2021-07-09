CI$100k scholarship for top undergrad students
(CNS): Government has established the Cayman Scholar Award to provide full tuition support to the most outstanding Caymanian male and female students as they pursue overseas undergraduate studies. Starting this academic year, government will be giving two students, one male and one female, $100,000 per year to enable them to attend elite colleges around the world. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said there had been occasions where the best Cayman students were unable to go to a top university despite their ability because they were short of money.
“Throughout the years, we have seen several brilliant Caymanian scholars who have missed out on the opportunity to attend some of the world’s most prestigious universities because of insufficient funding. Through this award, our top male and female student will each receive a scholarship of up to CI$100,000 per annum, allowing them to soar to the pinnacle of academic achievement without the barrier of funding, and enabling them to attend approved Ivy League or Gold Tiered Universities,” the minister said.
But all overseas students new and current can also look forward to an increase in their scholarship funding this autumn, as government is increasing the standard rate from CI$20,000 to CI$30,000. While students pursuing undergraduate studies in education focusing on classroom teaching will be eligible for up to CI$35,000 per year.
“The cost of attending US Universities has increased significantly during the past decade,” said Connolly. “The government saw the need to revise the current funding amount of CI$20,000 to further ease the financial burden that many of our parents face as they seek to educate their children.”
While fees for US universities can be exorbitant, fees for all British Overseas Territories Citizens attending university in the UK is capped at the same rate as for British students, which is £9,250 (around CI$10,663) for the year, even at Oxford or Cambridge.
The ministry said that post-secondary scholarship funding for students pursuing qualifications in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, the Advanced Placement (AP) programme and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) is also being extended to cover both years.
“Previously, two-year funding was limited to students pursuing Advanced Level (A level) and Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Level 3 extended diploma qualifications,” said the minister. “Students pursuing the IB Diploma, AP and CAPE programmes only benefited from funding in their second year of study. By extending funding throughout the duration of these three programmes, we can now provide greater assistance to our Caymanian students as well as provide parity across the system.”
For more information about the Cayman Scholar and other scholarships contact the
Scholarship Secretariat Unit by email at scholarships@gov.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Education, Local News
Means tested presumably?
Re-establishing I think they mean. (Not that the first Cayman Scholar scholarship programme stuck around very long so they can be forgiven for forgetting; it was probably before their time at the Ministry)
So glad we can now provide additional public funding for students at CIS to obtain their IB Diplomas…
The private sector have offered dozens of generous scholarships every year for many years but sometimes they struggle to find a local student with sufficiently good grades.
I take it this is only applicable to caymanian students but does it include students from the elite schools in Cayman…
If Caymanian students can attend Oxford or Cambridge for CI$11K per year, why is anyone allowed to go to a US College for US$75/80,000 per year?
because America has the MONEY
Yeah because you give it to them in stupid college fees.
And 100,000 a year will enable the recipients to live like kings and queens.
So you are saying the Government should enforce that if you receive a Government scholarship you MUST go to the UK?
Idiotic in premise and rationale.
Why not just send them t UCCI for less than 11k then?
Sorry to say but the clients and connections attend Havard, Yale, NYU, Duke, UoT in Canada….some at Oxford and Cambridge but they are mostly in the European circuit, we run in the piston cup!
Somebody forgot to advise Alden he was chasing the wrong clients and markets.
Long overdue and the government has not gone far enough. Considering the kind of money that Cayman has and the amount they were willing to throw away on a port, there is no reason why the government should not be in a position to make a guarantee to every Caymanian child that if they keep their grades up they will receive a full scholarship for undergraduate and post graduate studies. Think of the generation of kids lost between 2000 to today due to this inaction.
The publishing of the names of the first recipients will tell us all we need to know about this. Stay tuned.
Nice!