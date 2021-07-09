CI$100k scholarship for top undergrad students



(CNS): Government has established the Cayman Scholar Award to provide full tuition support to the most outstanding Caymanian male and female students as they pursue overseas undergraduate studies. Starting this academic year, government will be giving two students, one male and one female, $100,000 per year to enable them to attend elite colleges around the world. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said there had been occasions where the best Cayman students were unable to go to a top university despite their ability because they were short of money.

“Throughout the years, we have seen several brilliant Caymanian scholars who have missed out on the opportunity to attend some of the world’s most prestigious universities because of insufficient funding. Through this award, our top male and female student will each receive a scholarship of up to CI$100,000 per annum, allowing them to soar to the pinnacle of academic achievement without the barrier of funding, and enabling them to attend approved Ivy League or Gold Tiered Universities,” the minister said.

But all overseas students new and current can also look forward to an increase in their scholarship funding this autumn, as government is increasing the standard rate from CI$20,000 to CI$30,000. While students pursuing undergraduate studies in education focusing on classroom teaching will be eligible for up to CI$35,000 per year.

“The cost of attending US Universities has increased significantly during the past decade,” said Connolly. “The government saw the need to revise the current funding amount of CI$20,000 to further ease the financial burden that many of our parents face as they seek to educate their children.”

While fees for US universities can be exorbitant, fees for all British Overseas Territories Citizens attending university in the UK is capped at the same rate as for British students, which is £9,250 (around CI$10,663) for the year, even at Oxford or Cambridge.



The ministry said that post-secondary scholarship funding for students pursuing qualifications in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, the Advanced Placement (AP) programme and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) is also being extended to cover both years.

“Previously, two-year funding was limited to students pursuing Advanced Level (A level) and Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Level 3 extended diploma qualifications,” said the minister. “Students pursuing the IB Diploma, AP and CAPE programmes only benefited from funding in their second year of study. By extending funding throughout the duration of these three programmes, we can now provide greater assistance to our Caymanian students as well as provide parity across the system.”