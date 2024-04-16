CUC will battle in court to keep solar secrets
(CNS): Officials at the Caribbean Utilities Company have told CNS that their decision to challenge the release of two reports that CUC prepared for OfReg relating to the bidding process for future power generation is to protect “commercially sensitive information” that could help competitors in any future bids.
The company also said it was in the best interest of the public that these details remain under wraps. In the face of criticisms over its rates and protected profits, its closeness to the regulator and the way it is controlling access to the grid for domestic green energy, CUC is trying to convince customers that it is seeking to cut light bills and embrace renewables.
Explaining why CUC does not want the reports released after the Ombudsman directed OfReg to release them last month, a spokesperson for the company told CNS that CUC will be taking part in the competitive bidding process for a 23MW solar farm in the coming months. The reports contain information that could help competing bidders gain an unfair advantage over CUC in that process.
“Whilst CUC is, of course, concerned to protect the commercial sensitivity of that information, it is also in the best interests of consumers that the bidding process is truly competitive and that the bid which ultimately succeeds has not been influenced by such information and truly represents the successful bidder’s best offer,” the company said recently in a short statement.
In a longer statement released on Friday, CUC said it was “fully committed to delivering affordable energy solutions that benefit all of our valued customers by creating substantial reductions in fuel factor costs”. It said the soon-to-be operational 20MW battery storage would facilitate more renewable energy on the grid, which will save customers an estimated US$5 million each year with the fuel efficiency it brings.
“We anticipate that our customers will begin to reap the benefits of this project towards the end of this year,” the power firm stated. “We also recognise that utility scale solar energy will significantly lower the fuel charge for customers. Our projections indicate that utility scale solar energy can be delivered at a cost of 10 cents per kilowatt hour or less, representing a substantial reduction compared to the current average cost of 19 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) with diesel generation.”
CUC said it was “eagerly awaiting” the release of the competitive bid for the utility-scale solar project, and has been since OfReg began planning the bidding process in 2019.
“Unfortunately, our Company cannot implement these reductions in fuel factor costs until utility scale solar is implemented, whether by us or another provider. Should CUC win a bidding opportunity, our primary goal is to reduce the fuel factor cost for customers and subsequently, their monthly bill payments. With utility scale solar, fuel factor costs can be reduced by as much as 50%,” the company stated.
CUC has turned to the courts in an effort to keep the two reports, a Cost of Service Study and an Incremental Distributed Solar Study, secret following the decision by the independent Office of the Ombudsman. In contrast to CUC’s claims, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone had found that releasing the reports would “enhance effective and fair competition given that one party already seems to have an advantage”.
In her ruling directing the reports’ release, she also raised concerns over the apparent conflict of interest with CUC’s involvement in the shaping of this anticipated bid. However, the company has said that, as the owners of the grid, they are obligated under their licence to be involved and have to be consulted.
The release of the reports is of significant public interest as they would have an impact on this process. One covers the details of why CUC claims it has to limit access to the grid for roof-top solar suppliers. CUC has claimed varying reasons over the years for the limited release of access for CORE and DER customers, which is reflected by the fact that in almost eight years and even with the Bodden Town 5MW solar farm, renewable energy still accounts for only 3% of the power generated on Grand Cayman.
CUC has taken a conflicting position over its support for domestic renewables. It continues to say it supports roof-top solar even as it continues to do battle with the industry association CREA, calling for the government to prioritise utility-scale solar over domestic. It has blamed both CREA and OfReg for the delay in rolling out more renewable energy in Cayman.
CREA had opposed an unsolicited proposal CUC made to the government via OfReg after it purchased land to build a solar farm because of the lack of competition in the sector it would have created.
CUC said that while it appreciated “CREA’s advocacy for procedural integrity” ongoing opposition to such projects impedes the progress of renewable energy adoption. CUC said that as an early member of CREA, it actively participated in collaboration and knowledge-sharing, including presentations at various Caribbean Transitional Energy (CTEC) conferences and CREA meetings.
“We still share similar goals with respect to increasing renewable energy for Grand Cayman and, therefore, would like to publicly ask CREA to engage in a constructive dialogue on how we can work together to make low-cost clean energy accessible to all residents,” CUC said in a statement.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities
This is clearly a matter for independent external experts to weigh in on and provide CIG with unbiased professional advice.
More promises, less transparency… classic monopolist behaviour
If and I mean if (in the eyes of a reasonable person) there are commercially sensitive details, then release redacted versions of the reports and then release the clean versions once all bids have been submitted.
Great work further diminishing the public trust for CUC!
Let’s be clear about what CUC really means when they state…
“CUC said that while it appreciated “CREA’s advocacy for procedural integrity” ongoing opposition to such projects impedes the progress of renewable energy adoption.”
CUC is inferring CREA should not be concerned with procedural integrity thus not object to them using their monopoly tactics to gain advantages over the competitive market (required by law) because it would at least result in a completed solar farm owned and controlled by CUC despite it being uncompetitively attained and illegal.
This ladies and gents is how a monopoly thinks, and with a straight face defend their monopolistic actions.
Things being hidden from the people
KX aircraft leasing – commercially sensitive
Barbados route cost – commercially sensitive
CUC solar – commercially sensitive
CIG press conferences – non existent
Anyone care to add to the list?
They gonna get solar power then charge people for fuel and than the energy also.
tell me has any ones cuc bill gone down in the past 10 years?
The only thing CUC is committed to is maintaining its monopoly. The grid needs to be separated from CUC for anything to change in the customer’s favour. And of course OfReg need to be investigated by an agency from abroad for collusion with CUC.
WOW so CUC blatantly admits it is withholding information to protect its own interests! This really isn’t about public interest is it?
“The reports contain information that could help competing bidders gain an unfair advantage over CUC in that process.”
So you would rather give all these details to DART to help them gain even more advantage?
And by “unfair advantage”, CUC really means, leveling the playing field.
And why not? This is the Cayman Islands where you have the rubber stamp CPA with runaway development, non existent immigration enforcement of laws, police that can not crack down on crime & road law abuse, school systems that fail to teach students and a Premier who does not want to share things with the general public, so what else would you really expect CUC to say?
So if you were bidding on something you would allow your competitors to know about information you have that may help your bid succeed?
Unfair to the monopolist is an utterly unhinged thing to think, let alone say out loud.
I must say, I find myself a bit puzzled by all the ongoing debate surrounding this topic.
CUC has actually presented us with a clear and viable solution that could potentially reduce our bills by a whopping 50%. Not only that, but it would also have a significant positive impact on our island’s CO2 emissions. This is something that would benefit each and every individual living on the island.
From where I stand, it appears that CREA and the rooftop solar guys may just be concerned about their own business interests. After all, if we were to implement utility-scale solar, people wouldn’t have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to these companies.
Let’s be honest, this would only be advantageous for those individuals on the island who can afford such investments.
I could never afford roof top solar on my house so I’m never going to benefit from CREA’s approach. I say let’s get these solar farms under way ASAP!
George, you believe in sky fairies as well? I can assure you that any savings will be retained by CUC or passed on as dividends. The consumer will reap absolutely no benefits.
A) Don’t trust the numbers (50% bill reduction, really) put out by unsolicited bids. Be them from CUC or anyone else selling a solar farm. That is why it needs to be an open bid process, where they have to meet the numbers requested not promise pie.
B) Distributed community solar is more expensive per KWH than industrial solar but has social advantages and is less expensive – to the nation – when you take land cost into account. In places where there is plenty of land, e.g., ‘desert’ areas, near to cities then solar farms make sense. In a place with limited land area and distributed development then distributed rooftop solar as a first choice makes more sense. Or, to put it another way, would you prefer the land have a house & a solar panel on it or just a solar panel?
Also there are ways to finance distributed solar so that those individuals with properties but without the cash to put in the solar can directly benefit from the national benefit of solar being installed on their property. A bit like the CORE does but more efficiently (or at least less sporadically).
But doing any of that requires a Government that is committed to the best national solution. Because the CUC way is easier, I’ll give them that.
Precisely, it is a presentation only, not a promise or commitment. It is of no interest to them to make electricity cheaper. They are only considering profits. Do you think a company is going to invest out of the goodness of their heart to make electricity cheaper for the very people it profits from, and a monopoly at that? As long as they own the grid any attempt to provide cheaper power by a third party will be met with tariffs to ensure they maintain profit.
George, you’re not reading carefully or you have an agenda. “CUC has actually presented us with a clear and viable solution that could potentially reduce our bills by a whopping 50%” is not what they said. It’s just 50% reduction in the fuel surcharge. Take a look at your bill and see how much of the total bill is “fuel surcharge” – it will surprise you.
If CUC paid for those reports to be done then I agree they should not be used by others in a bid. for all the useless reports Gov’t pay for, this should be one they consider compensating CUC for and releasing to all bidders that way we get the best possible bid.