Cayman home to Trump’s ‘questionable’ bond supplier

Former US President Donald Trump

(CNS): Just as the Cayman Islands financial service industry took a step forward in improving its image by being removed from various grey or black lists, the islands’ reputation is taking another pasting in the American press. This time, it is over its connection to the parent company that supplied former US president Donald Trump’s bail bond in his New York civil fraud case.

In the civil case against him brought by the New York attorney general’s office, Trump was found to have fraudulently inflated property values for financial gain and was ordered to pay a $464 million penalty.

He was initially expected to pay the full penalty as bond while he appealed the ruling, but the bond was reduced to $175 million on appeal. He must still pay the full penalty if he loses the appeal against the ruling.

However, according to reports in the Daily Beast, Attorney General Letitia James has raised concerns about whether the insurer that issued Trump the bond, Knight Specialty Insurance Company, is good for the money or allowed to operate in the state. According to the Wall Street Journal, Knight is a “little-known insurer” that “isn’t on a list of federally approved sureties”.

James is demanding proof of the suretor’s qualifications, including details of how it is financially solvent and what Trump assets are backing the bond, the WSJ said. Other news reports have emerged revealing more about Knight Specialty’s parent company, Knight Insurance, which was described as being based in “the Cayman Islands, a notorious tax haven”.

Former industry regulators and investigators told The Daily Beast that Knight Specialty Insurance Company being financially backed by a firm based in the Cayman Islands should raise eyebrows because companies frequently organise in the Cayman Islands to minimise visibility into their business practices, avoid more stringent US regulations, and make liability harder should things go wrong.

“The risk here is the company will not have the liquidity to pay on the bond when demanded, and the beneficiary of this bond, the New York AG, may not have a direct claim against the reinsurer,” said former New York Department of Financial Services superintendent Maria Vullo. “That the reinsurer is in the Cayman Islands compounds this issue as it is a non-US jurisdiction, which makes collection very difficult.”

Meanwhile, Trump was back in court in New York on Monday for the start of his criminal fraud trial in relation to the alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to Stephanie Clifford, a porn star known professionally as Stormy Daniels, who has said she was paid $130,000 during the 2016 election campaign to keep quiet about having had sex with Trump in 2006 while his wife, Melanie, was pregnant. He denies the affair.

Trump is accused of falsifying his business records by saying the reimbursement money he gave to his lawyer and ‘fixer’ at the time, Michael Cohen, was for legal fees. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to a number of crimes, including campaign finance violations, stemming from the hush money payments, and was sentenced to three years in prison.