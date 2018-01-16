Caribbean condemns shocking Trump comments

(CNS): Leaders, commentators, pundits and university bosses across the Caribbean have been united this weekend in their condemnation of the alleged insults made by US President Donald Trump about the Haitian people and some African countries, which he had labeled as sh**-holes during a meeting last week. CARICOM issued a statement on behalf of its member states calling the unenlightened views expressed by Trump “derogatory and repulsive”.

Offering support to the Haitian government’s dignified response, CARICOM said Haitians continue to contribute significantly to the global community, and particularly to the United States of America, and Trump’s insults were totally unacceptable. Around 90 Pan-African organisations and leaders in the Caribbean also declared Trump persona non grata for the racist remarks he made during a meeting at the White House.

The comments joined a chorus of concern from around the region. University of the West Indies Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said that Haiti is this region’s mother of modern democracy and the president’s comments were a “brutal bashing of basic truths”.

Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Paul Altidor, said Monday that President Donald Trump’s comments “hurt the country”. He told CNN that “such words shouldn’t be coming out of anybody’s mouth, let alone the President of the United States”.

The racist and insulting remarks were reportedly stated by the president during a meeting at the White House. Although he admitted using strong language during meeting with senators over proposed immigration legislation, Trump has denied making the specific remarks attributed to him.

But Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the meeting reported on the comments immediately and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also present, has indicated that the reports were true.

After fellow Republican Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue, who initially said they did not “recall” what the president had said, later outright denied that Trump had made the comments, Graham came close to calling them liars, saying that his “memory hasn’t evolved” about the meeting. “I know what was said and I know what I said,” Graham said Monday.

Despite a long list of comments since he began his campaign to become the US president that are arguably racist, Trump repeatedly said Monday that he is the least racist person anyone has ever met, his oft-stated mantra in the wake of the regular allegations of racism. The New York Times published a list Monday of all the comments and actions that can be confirmed and attributed to Trump that most would consider racist. There were more than 30 incidents on the list.

Category: Africa, Caribbean, USA, World News