DEH plans bulk waste collection in May

DEH bulk waste collection (file photo)

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health has announced the schedule for its pre-storm season bulk waste collection service in May and is asking the public to begin preparing. The collections will start in West Bay on 6 May for one week and rotate through all the other districts on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. There will also be a one-day collection on Little Cayman.

“There will not be extensions as this massive clean-up exercise is part of the Hurricane Season preparedness plan,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “We all play a role in keeping the islands clean and ready in case of any severe weather.”

The DEH said there are no designated sites for the placement of bulk waste, so all household appliances, furniture, and other items too large to be handled by the weekly DEH collection crews should ONLY be placed by the roadside where they are easily accessible. Metals and vegetation should also be separated from other bulk items.

Items must be prepared and separated ahead of the week assigned for collection in their respective areas. Any bulk waste that is put out after the announced dates will not be collected.

Residents are required to make alternative arrangements to transport construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics and tyres to the nearest landfill because these items will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity. Residential garbage should, however, be stored in sturdy garbage containers before its collection.

Individuals should make arrangements to transport any additional waste to the landfills after the collection. Illegal dumping and littering should be reported to the DEH or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and can result in a penalty of six months jail or a $500 fine.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm weekdays and until 1pm on Saturdays. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate will remain accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Bulk Waste Collection will take place from Monday to Saturday according to the following schedule: