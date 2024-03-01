$1M set aside to start low-cost homes on the Bluff

Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly with SIAHDC board members and staff from MDAL, District Administration and PWD in front of the billboard marking The Woodlands

(CNS): Four years since the Sister Islands Affordable Housing Development Corporation last built an affordable home on Cayman Brac, it will soon begin building two new housing developments on Bluff land purchased by the Cayman Islands Government. Over CI$1 million has been allocated over the next two years to build the developments, named The Highlands and The Woodlands, and construction is expected to start shortly. There are expected to be nine 2- and 3-bedroom family homes.

In December, Wilbur Welcome, the acting chief officer for the Ministry of District Administration and Lands, which is responsible for the corporation, appeared at a Finance Committee hearing. He said the ministry was going through the planning process and hoped to request quotes and proposals for construction in early 2024 to begin nine new homes in the first instance.

Last May, the ministry adopted a new policy on affordable homes in the Sister Islands due to the rapidly rising housing costs and the shortage of affordable property for local people.

As the government announced the start of work on the new sites this week, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is also minister for District Administration, said the new homes were part of a commitment to provide affordable housing options.

“The rising cost of real estate over the past two years has widened the gap between Caymanians and their ability to acquire affordable land and homes,” she said. “In response to this challenge, the Cayman Islands Government remains steadfast in its commitment to providing opportunities for Caymanians to attain adequate and affordable housing.”

However, the CIG has not been quite so steadfast in the past. The last homes were handed over in 2019, even though money was allocated to the SIAHDC to build them in previous budgets. In her last report looking at the government’s accounts, Auditor General Sue Winspear suggested that the two government-owned companies that build affordable homes, SIAHDC on the Sister Islands and the National Housing and Development Trust on Grand Cayman, should merge.

“I have recommended that the Government consider the need for SIAHDC to continue as a separate entity, given that NHDT provides the same functions for Grand Cayman,” she said, also noting “the lack of value provided to the public”.

At the Public Accounts Committee meeting last week, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson was asked about this issue. He said it was a political decision but he could encourage the discussion of the recommendations.

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson could not say what had happened to any of the cash previously allocated to the SIAHDC for houses it did not build. He explained that before getting any of the funds, the SIAHDC had to ask the ministry for it. But if money was handed over and not used, “that is a serious problem as that would be clearly wrong”, he said.