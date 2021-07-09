Panton calls for meeting with CoP
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has asked Governor Martyn Roper to invite members of Parliament to an emergency meeting with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne to brief them on the recent spate of gun violence on Grand Cayman. The shootings began last month and in the space a week escalated to two murders and eight other people being shot. However, Byrne has so far given no public comment on the worsening security situation, leaving Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton to make brief comments to the media.
Panton extended his condolences to the families of the men who have been killed and wished a speedy recovery to those who have been injured, but expressed concern about the escalation of violence.
“This is not just a police issue or a national security issue,” said Panton. “This is a problem that effects everyone in our society. People should not be afraid to go about their daily lives in fear of becoming victims of this sort of heinous behaviour. We must take a zero tolerance approach to any crime, especially gun crime. I urge anyone with any information on either of the shootings to share their information with the police.”
The briefing for MPs will be followed by an emergency National Security Council meeting to address the increasing use of illegal guns in our jurisdiction, according to a release from the premier’s office. A further update will be provided to the public outlining a course of action that has been agreed.
Meanwhile, the governor expressed his concerns about resent events. “These shootings are shocking, unacceptable and given that some of the victims appear to simply be bystanders, it reflects a risk to everyone in the country. We cannot have gun violence going unchecked,” he said.
“I was greatly shocked by last night’s gun attack at Vic’s Bar in George Town resulting in the death of one person, one person in a critical condition and four others injured. Any loss of life is tragic. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the murdered victim and all those who were injured. I strongly condemn the use of guns in any situation but to fire weapons indiscriminately putting innocent members of the public in great danger cannot be tolerated.”
Roper said he has full confidence in the police commissioner and the RCIPS to bring those responsible to justice as quickly as possible, adding that the police have his full support and that of the UK government.
“I ask the public to remain calm and provide any information that may help the police with their enquiries,” Roper added.
They better start solving some of the crimes here and getting convictions!!! Bring back capital punishment! Hang a few of these losers and it’ll help.
This man needs to be fired. He is clearly not capable of doing this job.Its very clear to see that they are not prepared for events like these taking place. It’s really not that difficult the have the streets on the island locked down in under 5 mins if they were prepared. and at the very least arrest or kill if thats what it takes the animals doing these things.
And meanwhile Kenneth Bryan has an illegal billboard advertising himself and his policy’s
Yeah, this is real important right now. Try so rub your two lonely brain cells together long enough to get a clue nah
Does Panton mean CIG is finally going to Addess crime and it’s main cause, a horrible educational system? Cayman should have mandatory junior college education for all Caymanians.
Nope, those things can wait.
We have to solve global warming first.
byrne…will probably call for the closure of all bars for the next 8 weeks.
anything to make things easier for the police farce…..
Panton showing to be a take charge leader…nice change from the meely mouthed crooks we’ve had previously. Hopefully he gets immigration back in line so Caymanians have a place in the workforce besides ditch digging.
What is wrong with digging ditches? Why would you denigrate honest work?
Nothing but there should be suitable options available.
2:24, you’re so right! This idea of jobs being beneath people is why we have so many issues. An honest job for and honest day’s pay is always admirable!
CN we have so e American and UK police?
This has gone on too long
That’s part of the problem. People raise their kids with too high expectations and when they don’t run a company or become partner after 3 months at a job they complain.
Are the PACT government about to make a decision ?
That will be TWO now in 100 days way to go !!
We know the root is the drug trade. Especially trying to both fill the financial gap and support stressful users.
People need to find other forms of stress breaker other than drugs. Get spiritual compass back on God.
Then intelligence need to be good to stop the illegal guns.
time to legalize marijuana. At least it will remove alot of the proceeds of crime. Free up prison space, and save the government millions in court costs, and incarceration costs.
If we are a god fearing nation. Who grew marijuana? Exactly.
Intelligence and god in the same comment. Hilarious. Thanks for the laugh.
If God is all-powerful, why does he condone all this?
Time for drug dogs and swat teams on every corner for a few weeks. Catch all of these A-holes and lockem up!
Time to legalize weed.
Legalizing cannabis would provide a brand new industry for our people (and licenses to grow and sell should be strictly reserved for our people too! This could be our first major export in a damn long time), and it would be a huge blow to the smuggling ring that obviously currently exists here, as most people understand that boats are how most of the guns come in. Not just drug canoes either, so I hope they are checking all those rich people going to and fro on their boats, because they are absolutely bringing both drugs and weapons into the country too.
We need an American police officer, who is familiar with gun violence and how to deal with it to lead the RCIPS. Not an Irishman who’s never seen a firearm in his entire career.
Bring back Dennis BRady
Oh yes, because American police have managed to eradicate gun violence in the USA
Let’s see, curbing gun violence in a country of 334 million people verses 70,000 folks??
They certainly monopolize gun violence in the USA.
Except we know who most of the criminals are. Maybe certain people should work on raising productive children instead of having 10 kids for 10 men.
How about using the death penalty for the more serious crimes. I’ve seen in other countries that it is effective!
CNS: Murder Rate of Death Penalty States Compared to Non-Death Penalty States
11.51am Have you ever been to Ireland, have you ever heard of the IRA which still exists under cover?.
They have a lot in common with our imported scum, both are cold blooded killers .
Um, no! I don’t want those poorly trained poc killing cops here.
@11:51 30 odd years in the Garda with the IRA border hopping all the time? I would think he has dealt with more than a few firearms incidents/murders. The IRA were slightly bigger than the plastic wannabee ‘gangsters’ we have here.
Look into Boston Ceasefire- Boston, Massachusetts. They helped Bermuda in 2011.
An Irishman who’s never seen a firearm in his life ???You obviously don’t know the history of Ireland and the IRA terror group.
read into Ireland during his time, I think he knows about guns. Man even has ties to Belfast with a degree in Violence, Terrorism and Security.
Skyrocketing crime and violence are signs of increased financial stress and pressure.
There are simply not enough US Dollars entering our economy.
The longer time period that our borders are closed, the more strain on our society we will see.
I think you will find this crime is more a consequence of our borders being too open, rather than being too restrictive.
scare tactic
this is spot on accurate. 10 years time Cayman will be the next Jamaica at this rate. Premium American dollars will absolutely not tolerate petty crime and violence. Get your act together GCM!
My man said “premium american dollars”, as if our dollar isn’t worth 1.25 for every one of those third world USA pesos lmao
For any know-it-alls who haven’t even set foot in these areas a day in their lives, please leave your braggadocious commentaries and snake oil tactics to yourself please.
Looking from outside in does not yield the full picture you think you have.
You enable these loser criminals by saying that. They were and will continue to be loser criminals no matter what. Legalize weed. That’s a start.
Jamaican weed?
So explain the murders in the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s? Critical thinking. Try it.