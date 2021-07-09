Panton calls for meeting with CoP

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has asked Governor Martyn Roper to invite members of Parliament to an emergency meeting with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne to brief them on the recent spate of gun violence on Grand Cayman. The shootings began last month and in the space a week escalated to two murders and eight other people being shot. However, Byrne has so far given no public comment on the worsening security situation, leaving Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton to make brief comments to the media.

Panton extended his condolences to the families of the men who have been killed and wished a speedy recovery to those who have been injured, but expressed concern about the escalation of violence.

“This is not just a police issue or a national security issue,” said Panton. “This is a problem that effects everyone in our society. People should not be afraid to go about their daily lives in fear of becoming victims of this sort of heinous behaviour. We must take a zero tolerance approach to any crime, especially gun crime. I urge anyone with any information on either of the shootings to share their information with the police.”

The briefing for MPs will be followed by an emergency National Security Council meeting to address the increasing use of illegal guns in our jurisdiction, according to a release from the premier’s office. A further update will be provided to the public outlining a course of action that has been agreed.

Meanwhile, the governor expressed his concerns about resent events. “These shootings are shocking, unacceptable and given that some of the victims appear to simply be bystanders, it reflects a risk to everyone in the country. We cannot have gun violence going unchecked,” he said.

“I was greatly shocked by last night’s gun attack at Vic’s Bar in George Town resulting in the death of one person, one person in a critical condition and four others injured. Any loss of life is tragic. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family of the murdered victim and all those who were injured. I strongly condemn the use of guns in any situation but to fire weapons indiscriminately putting innocent members of the public in great danger cannot be tolerated.”

Roper said he has full confidence in the police commissioner and the RCIPS to bring those responsible to justice as quickly as possible, adding that the police have his full support and that of the UK government.

“I ask the public to remain calm and provide any information that may help the police with their enquiries,” Roper added.