Man killed in mass shooting at GT bar

Vic’s Bar, George Town (file photo)

(CNS): Six people have been shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting at a George Town bar in the early hours of Friday morning. Police have release only a few details about the second horrifically violent incident in the capital in a week, but have said that the shooting happened inside Vic’s Bar at the end of Seymour Drive (aka Dump Road) in the industrial area at around 1:45am today. Five people were taken to hospital, one of whom is said to be in critical condition, while one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have given no further details about how many gunmen were involved and whether or not this is directly connected to the recent spate of gun violence that saw four people shot last week in Martin Lane, in the central area of George Town. One man was killed another seriously injured and two others sustained non-life threatening wounds in that shooting. A George Town man was arrested in connection with that killing earlier this week and is understood to still be in custody, though police have not yet responded to CNS questions about whether or not he has been charged.

The RCIPS has remained relatively quiet about the spate of gun violence over the last month, and while various people have been arrested, no charges have been brought in connection with what is assumed to be gang-related crimes that began with a shooting at the Jungle Bar.

In a short press release this morning, Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said that additional officers had been called to help with this latest investigation. “We are working as quickly as we can to gather all evidence from the scene,” he said. “We are asking for everyone’s support and cooperation during this process. The public’s safety is our priority and we won’t leave any stone unturned in our investigative efforts.”

Seymour Road has been partially closed to the public and traffic is being diverted through Commercial Avenue. People are being asked to avoid the closed area of Seymour Road until the crime scene investigation is finished.

A major incident room has been opened and anyone with any information is asked to call 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.