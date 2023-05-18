Gunman opens fire outside George Town bar
(CNS): An armed masked man shot at another man outside a George Town bar in the early hours of Thursday morning. However, the police said that no one at the location reported any injuries as a result of this incident, which followed a dispute inside the bar on Eastern Avenue. According to social media reports, the shooting took place outside Bananas.
Police said that the suspect approached the victim as he went to leave in his vehicle and demanded his valuables. However, he used the door of his vehicle to push past the robber and ran from his vehicle towards the bar, at which time the man fired at him. The suspect chased the victim back inside the bar before leaving and stealing his vehicle.
The RCIPS and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene just after 3:00am on Thursday, 18 May. Police officers later located the vehicle, which was recovered as evidence, but they had not found any suspects when the release was issued around 4:00pm today.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information that may assist them. Witnesses are asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Cayman Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward of up to $50,000 for tips leading to charges for gun-related crimes.
The place is a sh!t hole! Look how many incidents have happened there! Shut it down!
Little Kingston populated by imported scum.
its Starting to look a lot like Kingston everywhere we go ! No worries soon get a state Department warning label just like our wonderful Friends to the south east after all we got everything else here!
That place is Bananas fr
Bananas? Seriously? Enough said.
What do you expect? There is nothing to enforce value of property in that area. You have no zoning. Across the street you have a Jamaican car shop with people living above it. No wonder no one wants to put anything good in that area.
Jamaican car shop? The shop that services high end cars like Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Maserati, Porsche etc.
Get your facts right!!!!
Pretty sure the intended victim knows who the shooter is, bet you he won’t talk tho!
This kind of crap is only going to become more common, until we collectively create a union of US to oppose it. The criminals are always going to have guns. The RCIPS can only respond after the fact. It is up to US, same as it always was.
That’s as much stupid as I’ve ever read in several paragraphs.
Shouldnt be too hard to find this balloon head
The name of this seedy slime hole says it all. How many serious incidents does it take before a bar like this is shut down for good?
Sadly if you shut this bar down the cockroaches will find somewhere else to crawl to. It’s not so much the bar as the seedy clientele. Need to fix the problem at the source. Not an easy fix and I don’t know of an easy solution but that is the root cause.
Liquor licensing board has a responsibility here, act on it for Pete’s sake.!!
Quite the place for an enjoyable night out on the town! Just what does anyone expect the unarmed police to do with the armed criminals running around Cayman now? Hey maybe the CPA can help out on the crime problems since they are so well qualified. Is this club situated in MP Bryant’s district? If so where is he at now?
He is building up the tourism product!
He knows nothing about tourism. Miss Rosa building tourism and he taking credit.