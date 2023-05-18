Gunman opens fire outside George Town bar

Bananas on Eastern Ave

(CNS): An armed masked man shot at another man outside a George Town bar in the early hours of Thursday morning. However, the police said that no one at the location reported any injuries as a result of this incident, which followed a dispute inside the bar on Eastern Avenue. According to social media reports, the shooting took place outside Bananas.

Police said that the suspect approached the victim as he went to leave in his vehicle and demanded his valuables. However, he used the door of his vehicle to push past the robber and ran from his vehicle towards the bar, at which time the man fired at him. The suspect chased the victim back inside the bar before leaving and stealing his vehicle.

The RCIPS and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene just after 3:00am on Thursday, 18 May. Police officers later located the vehicle, which was recovered as evidence, but they had not found any suspects when the release was issued around 4:00pm today.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and provide information that may assist them. Witnesses are asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Cayman Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward of up to $50,000 for tips leading to charges for gun-related crimes.