Cayman on FATF ‘grey list’ over AML compliance
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has fallen short of the necessary compliance standards and will be under increased observation by the Financial Action Task Force until it fulfills the requirements relating to its international financial obligations. Cayman has been added to the FATF’s grey list because of the failure by the authorities here to enforce the anti-money laundering and beneficial ownership regime and to penalize breaches.
At an online press briefing on Thursday, Dr Marcus Pleyer, the current president of FATF, explained why Cayman had wound up on the list and is now facing this increased level of monitoring. He said that strategic deficiencies had been identified during the mutual evaluation.
“These deficiencies are… in the area of sanctions on financial institutions for anti-money laundering breaches,” Pleyer said, which was the first area where Cayman must improve. The second was with regard to beneficial owners. “They must show that they penalize those that don’t show accurate up to date beneficial ownership information,” the president added.
Pleyer described these as two crucial issues and FATF expected higher risk countries such as the Cayman Islands, which is a major financial centre, to have “commensurate measures” in place against these risks.
The FATF’s grey list includes just 18 other countries, the Cayman Islands being the only overseas territory on the list.
The Cayman Islands will now be required to work to implement an agreed action plan, applying sanctions that are effective, proportionate and dissuasive, and taking administrative penalties and effective enforcement actions in a timely manner. Cayman will also be required to impose adequate and effective sanctions to deal with inadequate beneficial ownership information and to demonstrate prosecutions against all types of money laundering in line with the jurisdiction’s risk profile.
In a press release, government officials said it was found to have met 60 out of 63 recommended actions but it was required to work with FATF now to swiftly address the outstanding deficiencies, which has provided an action plan for the Cayman Islands.
Premier Alden McLaughlin played down the gaps identified and said that Cayman was making progress, but it is clearly a major issue that the next government will need to address to avoid reputational damage.
“The three remaining recommended actions are about the continuing effectiveness of our legal framework, in terms of compliance and enforcement in detecting and deterring financial crime, and recent work by our agencies substantiates our progress in these areas,” he said. “For many years, government and Cayman’s private sector have worked together to address the ever-evolving local and global risk of financial crime.”
The Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), the regional body that monitors Caribbean members, published 63 recommended actions for Cayman two years ago and it has largely complied with them.
Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, who is the chairman of the Cayman Islands Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group, argued that the country’s response has been robust. “Prior to the CFATF report in March 2019, our public and private sectors continued to address the FATF standard through updated legislative, regulatory and law enforcement measures,” he said. “Government’s commitment today reaffirms the priority that the Cayman Islands continues to place upon meeting global AML standards.”
Meanwhile, according to the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force Review, Cayman has also seen its compliance regarding its virtual asset regime downgraded from largely compliant to only partially compliant.
Category: Business, Financial Services
We will never satisfy these people until we are out of business. Seems clear to me.
We still haven’t shut down the CEC SEZ – the source of a dozen headline pump and dump, ICO, and blockchain frauds…
Great job Tara – two sanction lists in your closing 6 months – you must be so proud.
All we had to do was show that the laws and regulations we had put in [place were actually enforced, but it was just too hard. Government didnt realise that passing some shiny laws wasnt enough – they actually had to enforce them. We seem to be really good at creating laws, really bad at applying them. Whether its enforcing anti money laundering laws, election bribery, quarantine breach, planning requirements, even access to beaches… its almost as if we have it hardwired into our culture.
Good thing Tara said her goodbyes yesterday. Alden, follow suite!
This is a disgrace on the part of CIMA who are the one agency which has had this type of regulatory oversight as a part of their remit since the day of conception.
Anyone who has been involved in this process of trying to get Cayman off any list have known from the beginning that the lack of fines and convictions was a massive failure and red flag. But all the overpaid big wigs at CIMA- particularly the useless MD (supported by the bloated and sanctimonious Board) did was act all superior and do nothing.
The Ministry of Financial services has benefited enormously during this time also, playing their cards to obtain massive increases in personnel. Yet Chief Officer Basdeo -and the Minister- have joined forces with CIMA in denying their was a problem. Look where that has now got us.
They should all be ashamed of themselves . They have let the country down and lead to this listing whilst other entities in government have gone nice and beyond to do what was required in their respective areas. People need to be held accountable and action taken.
‘‘In a press release, government officials said it was found to have met 60 out of 63 recommended actions but it was required to work with FATF now to swiftly address the outstanding deficiencies, which has provided an action plan for the Cayman Islands.’’
After these 63 recommendations are satisfied, they will come back with 70 more! In or around 2001, Cayman was required to satisfy some 30+ recommendations if I remember correctly. Tell them to go to hell.
The DPP and financial crime unit failing once again. Why not prosecute the big offenders instead of poor Lucy who stole $5 from the till and then call it money laundering when she spends it! And let’s not talk about the Gold Case….what a debacle!
Bottom line.. poor Lucy doesn’t have the money to defend herself so the judicial system throws the book at her. The big boys buy the best lawyers and contribute to political campaigns.
Sorry Alden, 2 black listings on the financial services, the sole pillar of Cayman’s economy during your tenure. Time to resign.
So is grey now the same as black? WTF