Hospital secures international seal of approval

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority has received hospital accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI) following what HSA officials said was a “rigorous onsite review of its facilities” across the islands earlier this month. While local laboratories have been accredited for several years, until now neither of the HSA hospitals, its clinics or other sites have had the accreditation.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said that getting the seal of approval involved the dedication and exceptional work of HSA employees, from the board members to kitchen staff.

“Achieving accreditation on our first attempt was no easy feat,” she said. “It involved years of preparation and facilities upgrades, including the renovation of our operating rooms and nursing stations. We identified all risk areas, increased standardisation and demonstrated our unwavering commitment to excellence in quality of care and patient safety, in compliance with the highest international standards.”

The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval is recognised by the international healthcare community as a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organisation’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality patient care.

During the accreditation process, surveyors evaluated compliance with global hospital standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the patient. They also conducted onsite observations and staff interviews.

The JCI’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organisations measure, assess and improve performance.

The JCI may accredit entire hospital services or only specific departments within hospitals. The inspections involve the evaluation of the quality of clinical services, patient safety, the competence of medical and administrative staff, the quality of equipment and the policies, protocols and procedures used. To maintain accreditation hospitals are inspected every three years.

HSA Board Chairman Osbourne Bodden said the accreditation was a testament to the outstanding level of healthcare services in the Cayman Islands. “This is in alignment with the government’s vision to improve healthcare across all three islands, which now has positioned HSA among the best hospitals in the world,” he added.