Controversial West Bay projects rejected

Location of proposed development on North West Point

(CNS): Two applications for projects that have raised concern in the West Bay district were both rejected by the Central Planning Authority this week. An application to tear down a failing cabana and sea wall and replace it with a house on Boggy Sand Beach and an application for a condo resort on North West Point both presented significant environmental challenges, among other issues, and were declined following hearings on Wednesday, when the developers had been given the opportunity to justify their proposed plans

There were no objectors from within the residential limits against the Boggy Sand application but the National Conservation Council had taken the rare step of issuing a directive to the CPA to decline the proposal, largely because of the catalogue of problems surrounding the existing failing structure, which has already caused significant beach erosion. The Department of Environment experts had said that allowing this application would be negligent as there were simply no mitigating measures that could prevent further problems created at the site as a result of the original error of granting permission for the existing wall and concrete gazebo.

During the hearing the CPA members all appeared to have concerns about the application, and the arguments from the landowners who recently acquired the land did little to allay their concerns. While the CPA chairman queried the ability of the NCC to issue such a directive to turn down any planning application, it was nevertheless rejected. The reasons for this are expected to be outlined in the minutes that will be published later next month.

Meanwhile, neighbours were present to object, for the second time, to the proposal to build 30 condominiums and two house on a site on North West Point that they have persistently argued would have a hugely detrimental impact on their single family homes and was far from in keeping with the area. The objectors said the project which was far too big for the size of the site and would be “massively intrusive” to their home.

The project also presented an environmental issue as a result of a natural fissure in the ironshore on the site, and even under the project’s revised drawings it would reach to the very boundary of this natural crack.

The DoE had raised significant concerns about the project and the need for greater, not less, set-backs because of how active and dynamic this stretch of the West Bay coast is and the issue posed by the fissure. Experts warned that taking climate change and sea-level rise into consideration, the proposed project raises considerable concerns.

The application for a four-storey $12.3 million ‘condo resort’, comprising 30 apartments, a cafe, two oceanfront houses and ancillary features was squeezed into a 1.5-acre site and was as close as possible to the ocean, ignoring the DoE’s warnings.

There were also a number of issues relating to the heights of the buildings, given the slopping of the site, the pressure of parking and traffic, and discrepancies of the actual density of the site.