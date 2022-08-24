Court confirms NCC powers in Boggy Sand case

Cabana at Boggy Sand Beach

(CNS): The National Conservation Council does have the power to direct government bodies when their actions could have an adverse effect on protected areas or species, the Grand Court found in the long-awaited ruling in the ‘Boggy Sand’ judicial review, which was released Tuesday. The judge also found that the NCC can delegate that power to the director of the Department of Environment as an expert and intrinsic part of the council, settling an important dispute between two government entities.

The case centred around a controversial decision by the Central Planning Authority to ignore a DoE directive, made with the authority of the NCC, not to grant planning permission for a project in West Bay that posed a significant threat to the environment. But the legal battle was really about the position adopted by the CPA that it was not bound by DoE directives.

This 51-page decision settles that dispute in favour of the environment and ensures that one of the most fundamental goals of the National Conservation Act can be achieved by lawfully preventing development that poses a threat to either the marine and terrestrial environments that cannot be mitigated.

Justice Alistair Walters found that in this instance the CPA acted unlawfully when it approved the application to rebuild a cabana and seawall on Boggy Sand Road in West Bay, and as a result the court has now quashed this planning approval.

Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton, who was the architect of the conservation law when he served in the 2013-2017 PPM-led Cabinet, said the ruling clarifies the important role the NCC plays in safeguarding protected areas and species in the Cayman Islands.

“Not only does this decision confirm the legal relationship between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority, it also clarifies the implications for all other government entities, giving all parties greater certainty and clarity going forward. I would like to thank the courts for their consideration of these important legal questions,” he said.

“As the ruling notes, the National Conservation Act is a bespoke piece of legislation, developed specifically to protect our invaluable, uniquely Caymanian marine and terrestrial habitats and species. A viable, functioning natural environment is foundational to a resilient economy and healthy communities,” Panton added.

The NCC applied for judicial review in 2021, shortly after the CPA approved the Boggy Sand application. This was despite the negative impacts it was likely to have on the Seven Mile Beach Marine Reserve and the significant concerns that the DoE had outlined clearly in its submissions to the CPA on behalf of the NCC, directing the board to refuse planning permission.

NCC Chairman McFarlane Conolly said the council was pleased with the court’s ruling, noting the efforts of his team to sort out this disagreement.

“This decision provides clarification on a fundamental difference of interpretation of the National Conservation Act between the NCC and CPA, which we tried many times to resolve before the NCC applied to the court as a final recourse,” he said. “The decision confirms the council acted lawfully in

its delegation of powers to the director of the Department of Environment, and that we have acted in accordance with our legal mandate under the National Conservation Act,” he said.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie noted the wider implications of the court’s decision, saying it would “ensure environmental concerns are factored into decision-making processes across the Cayman Islands Government, particularly where actions may, or are likely to, have an adverse effect on a protected area or protected species critical habitat”.

The case was the first in Cayman where two government departments had been pitted against each other and the chief officer in the sustainability ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, confirmed that the decision to take the matter to court was not taken lightly.

“We believe this ruling brings us closer to our constitutional mandate of ensuring the Cayman Islands Government shall, in all its decisions, have due regard to the need to foster and protect an environment that is beneficial to the health and well-being of present and future generations,” she said.

Ahearn added that all involved were now looking forward to the CPA and other entities working more collaboratively with the NCC in their considerations.

This is not the only occasion where the authority of the DoE and NCC in respect to planning decisions has been challenged. In at least one case where the CPA refused planning permission on the basis of a directive from the DoE, the applicants used the dispute as grounds for appeal before the Planning Appeals Tribunal.

Following the news of the ruling, there was no immediate comment from either CPA Chairman Ian Pairaudeau or Planning Minister Jay Ebanks.