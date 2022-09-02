CPA will appeal Boggy Sand judicial review ruling

CPA Chairman Ian Pairaudeau

(CNS): At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, 30 August, the Central Planning Authority (CPA) resolved to appeal the decision by Justice Alistair Walters regarding the power of the National Conservation Council to direct planning refusals in certain circumstances. The ‘Boggy Sand case‘ pitched two government entities against each other to clarify the legislation, but it has now taken an overtly political turn.

CNS has contacted all of the relevant parties, including Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is now directly challenging government policy led by Premier and Sustainability Minister Wayne Panton, and we are awaiting a response. The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency has acknowledged receipt of our inquiry and officials have said they are in the process of responding.

The minutes of what appears to have been a special meeting held to discuss this issue were posted on the Department of Planning website Friday morning. The document says, “In the matter of the National Conservation Council v the Central Planning Authority, Grand Court case G 207 of 2021, the Central Planning Authority resolved to appeal the judgment of (Acting) Justice Walters, delivered on 23rd August 2022, to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.”

The minutes also say that the CPA was advised by Planning Director Haroon Pandohie that confirmation was received from Planning Ministry Chief Officer Eric Bush “that sufficient funding was available to progress the appeal, if the CPA was so minded”.

The judicial review was brought by the NCC when the CPA ignored a directive to refuse planning permission for a property on Boggy Sand beach that posed a threat to the marine park. But the court findings had wider ramifications.

The legal decision was meant to settle the ongoing conflict between the NCC and the planning board about the NCC’s powers within the National Conservation Act to make rulings when specific species or habitats are placed under threat by problematic development. This was always a fundamental aim of the legislation, which was steered through Parliament by Panton in December 2013 when he was environment minister in the then PPM-led coalition government.

The decision by the CPA to take the ruling to the appeal court in what was already an unprecedented and awkward situation for the government has now raised far more questions about the collective responsibility of Cabinet and the planning minister’s support for government policy.

Taking the dispute to judicial review may have appeared reasonable to help the CPA manage appeals to the Planning Appeals Tribunal by applicants who had been refused planning permission as a result of a directive from the NCC.

But to now challenge that clarity means the CPA has moved beyond the need to protect itself in planning appeals. The politically appointed board is now challenging the law, as supported by the current government, but more significantly its policy on sustainable development.

Check back to CNS for updates on this breaking story.