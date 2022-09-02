CPA will appeal Boggy Sand judicial review ruling
(CNS): At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, 30 August, the Central Planning Authority (CPA) resolved to appeal the decision by Justice Alistair Walters regarding the power of the National Conservation Council to direct planning refusals in certain circumstances. The ‘Boggy Sand case‘ pitched two government entities against each other to clarify the legislation, but it has now taken an overtly political turn.
CNS has contacted all of the relevant parties, including Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is now directly challenging government policy led by Premier and Sustainability Minister Wayne Panton, and we are awaiting a response. The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency has acknowledged receipt of our inquiry and officials have said they are in the process of responding.
The minutes of what appears to have been a special meeting held to discuss this issue were posted on the Department of Planning website Friday morning. The document says, “In the matter of the National Conservation Council v the Central Planning Authority, Grand Court case G 207 of 2021, the Central Planning Authority resolved to appeal the judgment of (Acting) Justice Walters, delivered on 23rd August 2022, to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.”
The minutes also say that the CPA was advised by Planning Director Haroon Pandohie that confirmation was received from Planning Ministry Chief Officer Eric Bush “that sufficient funding was available to progress the appeal, if the CPA was so minded”.
The judicial review was brought by the NCC when the CPA ignored a directive to refuse planning permission for a property on Boggy Sand beach that posed a threat to the marine park. But the court findings had wider ramifications.
The legal decision was meant to settle the ongoing conflict between the NCC and the planning board about the NCC’s powers within the National Conservation Act to make rulings when specific species or habitats are placed under threat by problematic development. This was always a fundamental aim of the legislation, which was steered through Parliament by Panton in December 2013 when he was environment minister in the then PPM-led coalition government.
The decision by the CPA to take the ruling to the appeal court in what was already an unprecedented and awkward situation for the government has now raised far more questions about the collective responsibility of Cabinet and the planning minister’s support for government policy.
Taking the dispute to judicial review may have appeared reasonable to help the CPA manage appeals to the Planning Appeals Tribunal by applicants who had been refused planning permission as a result of a directive from the NCC.
But to now challenge that clarity means the CPA has moved beyond the need to protect itself in planning appeals. The politically appointed board is now challenging the law, as supported by the current government, but more significantly its policy on sustainable development.
Check back to CNS for updates on this breaking story.
See the CPA minutes in the CNS Library, as published Friday.
Category: development, Laws, Local News, Politics
So now we need an emergency Judicial Review of what is clearly an ultra-vires decision by the CPA.
It would be so much less expensive to just fire the entire CPA but Jay is not going to allow that – unless Mac tells him to.
The Development and Planning Act (2021 Revision) is here:
https://legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/1971/1971-0028/DevelopmentandPlanningAct_2021%20Revision.pdf
Nowhere in that Act is authority given for the CPA to initiate, continue, appeal or otherwise get itself involved in litigation of this type. Then again, when has the law ever been relevant to the CPA?
A little knowledge is a dangerous thing…
The NCC started this. The appeal is about law and how the powers of the entities overlap.
If you don’t know, learn.
Is it accurate to state/imply that the Minister responsible for Planning, Chief Officer of the Ministry responsible for Planning and/or Director of Planning have any decision-making authority in relation to this appeal? The Central Planning Authority is a statutory body that may make decisions in accordance with its functions under the relevant legislation.
I haven’t looked at the laws to see if the Minister is able to give directions, etc to the CPA. And I appreciate that the members of the CPA are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of Cabinet, meaning the Minister could bring a paper tomorrow to revoke the appointments of current members and appoint new members who would reverse this decision to appeal. But I not sure this reporting is accurate in relation to the role of the Minister, etc here.
5:19 pm you are absolutely correct.
BS! Do those who are saying “Yea!” realize that these are public bodies battling each other with OUR MONEY for a PRIVATE cause??!! Cut the shit! CPA, stop wasting our money with appeals, just to see who wags the longest stick!
Give it up! The f****ng cabana should not have had planning permission in the first place!!
Stop WASTING PUBLIC MONEY!! You all get paid well enough for every meeting! so now we have to pay you to have more meetings to plan your appeals??!!
CUT THE SHIT!!
5:15 pm you’ve got some anger issues for sure but your argument is flawed. This appeal was not about the environment but how the laws themselves are administered. If something is wrong, it needs to be corrected. Hence the need for the appeal
Stop wasting our money!
I don’t understand why you blame politics? What if the judge erred, isn’t that the point of having an appeal court? Happens ALL the time
5:03 pm Exactly.
This is a national embarrassment.
Big money is at the root of all this cpa decision driven by wealthy developers that control certain politicians and chief officers who are employed to do their bidding or else.
Minister Jay Ebanks is openly challenging the policies of the Premier. One of them has to go but who will it be?
So, our laws mean nothing. Money talks, that’s it. End of story.
Same as it ever was. We are witnessing the destruction of our natural resources, and we, the citizens, have NO power to change things, except by referendum. So, what should our referendum be about? Should we or should we not allow graft and corruption to destroy the beauty of our natural resources? Should we even have to ask?
How does the rule of law mean nothing when it’s going to the court?
Because the civil service and politicians routinely ignore court rulings with impunity.
CPA are reckless and the Minister of Planning and Chief Officer both are directed by big developers just like the ones before them.
I guess we got plenty public money to burn…
Eric Bush giving the go-ahead for another big waste of public funds? No lessons learned whatsoever from the Auditor General’s report?
The Minister is responsible for policy decisions. Civil servants advise on funding.
This is a political and private sector board matter. Sorry you can’t blame the civil service for this one.
4:29 you got “go ahead” from Eric comments. Really?
How is Eric Bush still employed as a Chief Officer and now the Planning CO after that auditor general’s report about his role with the foreign offices scandal which highlighted significant breaches despite the excuses stated by Governor Roper and DG Manderson?
It is important to note Mrs. Winspear, Auditor General stood by the report despite the nonsense spouted by the leaders of the civil service to cover up the breaches by their protege.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/05/oag-stands-by-report-on-dubai-and-oseas-office-failings/
Cayman has officially become a banana republic.
Good for them. The coa can settle it. That’s how law works
COA can’t settle it. If it were that easy the first court decision would settle it. After the court of appeal comes the privy council. Millions of dollars in legal fees being spent on a whose schlong is biggest competition between Jay and Wayne.
If we keep destroying our ocean and our beaches, we will have NOTHING. Why does the CPA insist on having unfettered rights to DESTROY PROTECTED AREAS. They need to answer to the public and explain themselves.
4:27 pm Obviously you didn’t read the judgment or if you did, you didn’t understand it. Even the judge said this case wasn’t about the environment but how the law is interpreted.
I’m sure they would if they thought you could understand the laws.
The building on Boggy Sand Road is already in the sea and obstructs the right of citizens to walk the beach. I fail to see how any work can be carried out there without contravening the Planning Law and breaching citizen’s rights. The approval is a shocking failure to uphold the law.
CPA, thank you for standing up for property owners rights!
Rights to do what? Destroy the environment? Come on Georgie. You can do better than this.
@4:33. Please see my post in this thread.
Not the George R Ebanks of Newlands.
But as pointed out to CNS, I trust that they did some due diligence on anyone TRYING to post something and MISLEADING the readers as to which George Ebanks it is.
I remain as George R Ebanks.
A FIRM SUPPORTER OF THE ENVIRONMENT and Our culture!
CNS: Hi George, sorry for the confusion. I’m changing the name of the George Ebanks who isn’t you to “George”.
George you are clueless
@4:47pm.
As said. Not this George R.Ebanks of Newlands.
Thanks for noting.
It is not the property owners rights if it is in 10 feet iof the high water mark…so hush. They have to ask for a variance to the planning regulations….and obviously the original variance was a bad decision as the building is in the water.
@4:26pm. Whilst I know that the name George is popular, I just wish to clarify that this George R. Ebanks was not the “George Ebanks” whose post name is attached to the 4:26pm post.
I am fully on the side of our ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION! And thus in favor of the DOE position.
* CNS would greatly appreciate it if you could ensure NO ONE is using my name in your posting as a front!
Thank you much.
George R Ebanks.