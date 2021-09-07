CPA defies NCC order to clear Boggy Sand cabana

Cabana at Boggy Sand (photo by the DoE)

(CNS): Any hopes that the new Central Planning Authority would pay more attention to sustainable development than the old board were dashed this week with news that the controversial application to build a two-storey cabana at Boggy Sand Beach and replace the existing failing seawall on a similar footprint was approved, despite a lawful order from the National Conservation Council via the Department of Environment.

The shocking decision paves the way for an even bigger cabana than the one currently falling into the sea, complete with glass panels and a curved seawall, a mere 18 inches further back than the present wall.

The approval will not only continue the negative impact of the beach erosion and threats to the marine life at the actual site along the much-loved stretch of West Bay beach but will also have an impact on other problematic seawalls or beach structures that are causing concern along Grand Cayman’s coast.

In this instance the DoE had directed the CPA to refuse this application because there are simply no mitigating measures to prevent the negatives and almost certain failure of the structure.

Although the DoE had previously raised the possibility of a specialist curved sea wall as a potential solution, the department’s most recent submissions about the application indicated the need to consider a managed retreat.

But during the CPA hearing last Wednesday, not one member asked the landowner about that prospect and the idea of re-cultivating the beach as an amenity for the two properties the applicant owns next to the parcel in question. Questions asked by CPA members were largely about the wall and the future prospects of its survival, which the engineer admitted he could not answer as there were no guarantees it would work.

The applicants, Cayman Property Investments Ltd, were represented by Michael Alberga, who argued that despite the directive from the NCC via the DoE, under the planning law the landowner, his client Justin Schmidt, had an obligation to repair the structure.

Little was said about the directive from the DoE, even though the planning director raised it and put it before the board members for consideration, and no one asked any questions or raised any concerns about the significant environmental issues with this application.

The previous CPA had declined an earlier application to repair the sea wall and add a house to the footprint, largely because of the setbacks, which were non-existent despite the legal requirement for a minimum setback of 75 feet from the high water mark.

But this latest decision by the new CPA may prove to be unlawful, not just because there is no justification for the setback waivers but also because of the defiance of the order from the NCC via the DoE. A spokesperson from the DoE told CNS that this “was pretty serious” and the department would be meeting with the NCC today to discuss the issue.

CNS has also contacted Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency and has made this type of issue a central platform of his reform agenda, and we are awaiting a response.

The project plans depict a two-storey structure on a curved wall that will be constructed within the current footprint and then the old sea wall will be taken down. The current failing structure is already in the sea but the proposed replacement cabana will also be surrounded by glass.

While the architects said the construction work will take place when there is beach cover at the site, this was based on the claim that there will be around five months when the structure will not be in the sea, even though there is little evidence that this is true.

It has been several years now since the current structure was not in the water and had any significant build-up of sand around the base for more than two or three months. While Hurricanes Delta and Eta brought some sand last November, by February the beach was once again barely visible. Finding a long enough window of opportunity to do the work when the waves are not lapping at the wall will be difficult.

The problems surrounding the construction of a seawall that is already in the ocean was illustrated recently with the problems at Regal Beach condos at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.