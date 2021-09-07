CPA defies NCC order to clear Boggy Sand cabana
(CNS): Any hopes that the new Central Planning Authority would pay more attention to sustainable development than the old board were dashed this week with news that the controversial application to build a two-storey cabana at Boggy Sand Beach and replace the existing failing seawall on a similar footprint was approved, despite a lawful order from the National Conservation Council via the Department of Environment.
The shocking decision paves the way for an even bigger cabana than the one currently falling into the sea, complete with glass panels and a curved seawall, a mere 18 inches further back than the present wall.
The approval will not only continue the negative impact of the beach erosion and threats to the marine life at the actual site along the much-loved stretch of West Bay beach but will also have an impact on other problematic seawalls or beach structures that are causing concern along Grand Cayman’s coast.
In this instance the DoE had directed the CPA to refuse this application because there are simply no mitigating measures to prevent the negatives and almost certain failure of the structure.
Although the DoE had previously raised the possibility of a specialist curved sea wall as a potential solution, the department’s most recent submissions about the application indicated the need to consider a managed retreat.
But during the CPA hearing last Wednesday, not one member asked the landowner about that prospect and the idea of re-cultivating the beach as an amenity for the two properties the applicant owns next to the parcel in question. Questions asked by CPA members were largely about the wall and the future prospects of its survival, which the engineer admitted he could not answer as there were no guarantees it would work.
The applicants, Cayman Property Investments Ltd, were represented by Michael Alberga, who argued that despite the directive from the NCC via the DoE, under the planning law the landowner, his client Justin Schmidt, had an obligation to repair the structure.
Little was said about the directive from the DoE, even though the planning director raised it and put it before the board members for consideration, and no one asked any questions or raised any concerns about the significant environmental issues with this application.
The previous CPA had declined an earlier application to repair the sea wall and add a house to the footprint, largely because of the setbacks, which were non-existent despite the legal requirement for a minimum setback of 75 feet from the high water mark.
But this latest decision by the new CPA may prove to be unlawful, not just because there is no justification for the setback waivers but also because of the defiance of the order from the NCC via the DoE. A spokesperson from the DoE told CNS that this “was pretty serious” and the department would be meeting with the NCC today to discuss the issue.
CNS has also contacted Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency and has made this type of issue a central platform of his reform agenda, and we are awaiting a response.
The project plans depict a two-storey structure on a curved wall that will be constructed within the current footprint and then the old sea wall will be taken down. The current failing structure is already in the sea but the proposed replacement cabana will also be surrounded by glass.
While the architects said the construction work will take place when there is beach cover at the site, this was based on the claim that there will be around five months when the structure will not be in the sea, even though there is little evidence that this is true.
It has been several years now since the current structure was not in the water and had any significant build-up of sand around the base for more than two or three months. While Hurricanes Delta and Eta brought some sand last November, by February the beach was once again barely visible. Finding a long enough window of opportunity to do the work when the waves are not lapping at the wall will be difficult.
The problems surrounding the construction of a seawall that is already in the ocean was illustrated recently with the problems at Regal Beach condos at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.
Category: development, Local News
It is a constitutional fundamental right (under subsection 18(1) of our Constitution’s Bill of Rights), in relation to protection of the environment, that “Government shall, in all its decisions, have due regard to the need to foster and protect an environment that is not harmful to the health or well-being of present and future generations, while promoting justifiable economic and social development.”
There is a constitutional fundamental right to lawful administrative action (under s.19, Bill of Rights), where “All decisions and acts of public officials must be lawfully, rational, proportionate and procedurally fair” (s.19(1), Bill of Rights) and “Every person whose interests have been adversely affected by such a decision or act has the right to request and be given written reasons for that decision or act” (s.19(2), Bill of Rights”.
Well said.
They not doing this for Justin so I suggest you all go find out who the real players behind Cayman Property Investments are.
Premier Panton you’ve got a lot of explaining to do and let me guess you’ll run for cover by using DOE & NCC hardwork for transparency as interference. Well we now know Mac’s running things behind the scenes at PACT and was he who had the original ridiculous cabana approved and that wall was his idea of a so called tourism boardwalk which never came to anything, Capt Eugene’s condos being built next to a gas station is a health hazard so you see where I’m going with this, don’t take a rocket scientist to put 2 + 2 with this.
Wayne’s got all these new portfolio which is just a smoke screen for hiring a bunch of his friends and sidekicks. So disappointing to hear this yet not surprising as greed has destroyed Cayman 😞.
Correct me if I’m wrong but it is my understanding that here in the Cayman Islands only a Court of Law can give what is considered a ” lawful order” therefore NCC / DOE cannot give a lawful order but rather their recommendation and reasons, etc.
It’s frightening to see how beaches along SMB have disappeared over the years. I remember going to beaches along SMB when I was little and it’s changed so much because of over development.
Speechless. Only 2 members out of 14 do not have to file a Notice of Special Interest to be on the CPA. #CaymanKind-Of?
https://www.planning.ky/cpa/#members
This link shows the old Board members, even more embarrassing!
Complete Idiots!!! One bad hurricane and puff!!!
So much for all the pre election promises
Your elected officials lol
Who is surprised? PACT members are all a bunch of phonies!
This island is one big joke isn’t it?
plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose
“Alberga told the CPA members that his client had only two options – either to repair the existing wall, which has degraded badly over the years, or build a new wall inside the existing one and then remove that old wall.”
Michael Alberga appears to missing the third option, that everyone else can see:
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”
When the NCC (through the DoE) DIRECTS the CPA to refuse an application, does the applicant lodge an appeal against the CPA or NCC?
“Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose”
“The more things change, the more they stay the same”
Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr
Hands up if you’re surprised.
Same puppy dog
What were the Board supposed to do? We have laws with directly conflicting provisions. All we can do is shake our heads (and possibly reward those responsible with QC designations).
Well the new chairman is now showing his true colors, just wait to see what slides on thru next!
It already did. Another ‘Fin’ just south of Smith Cove.
Against planning dept recommendation, against the law, against any concept of commeon sense, and against the objections of everyone except Ergun Berksoy
Shameful behavior
At least the previous PPM board refused on setback grounds.
Who are the Architects and Engineers.?
Another private sector board strikes again.
Shut these boards down and empower civil servants to make these decisions.
I note that the previous Board under the Progressive Government had refused the applications.
Stupid decision I hoped PACT were different. Same developers harlots holding the line
A illogical decision by a board that is supposed to care about the environment. SMH