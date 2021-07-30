Work permit vaccine mandate ‘soon come’
(CNS): Government is expecting to steer an amendment to the immigration law through Parliament shortly to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for employees on new and renewed work permits. Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday that the draft legislative change is already on his desk and that government would be invoking a special circumstances exception to the constitutional requirement of 28 days consultation on all bills.
With little opposition and broad support for all permit holders to be vaccinated, he hopes to have the amendment passed by the middle of August. But there are no plans to enforce vaccination on others in the workforce.
Speaking at the Cayman Island Tourism Association (CITA) meeting on Thursday, Panton confirmed that the proposal would become a reality within the next three weeks or so, as government can suspend the requirement for the four-week public consultation for all proposed legislation because of the exceptional circumstances surrounding this issue
Government has already taken advice regarding the human rights issues, and given that there are already certain mandated health requirements for work permit holders, the addition of a vaccine is not believed to present any legal issues.
Once passed, all first time work permit applications will need to include a verifiable vaccination certificate, while employers renewing permits for existing staff will also need to ensure that their employees are vaccinated before submitting the renewal. The introduction of such a mandate is expected to boost take-up of the vaccine over the coming weeks, since workers now know that to keep or acquire a job they will need both doses of the vaccine.
The government will not, however, expand the mandatory requirement beyond work permit holders, as there are more legal issues relating to local staff. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan pointed out that it remained a sensitive area for some Caymanians, and government does not want to add more barriers for local people to find work or make Caymanians jobless because they have not been vaccinated, as he pointed to continued efforts to use persuasion rather than coercion across the local community.
Labour Minister Chris Saunders noted that there are contractual obligations that employers must consider before they try to mandate vaccinations for all staff, and said that government would not legally be able to obligate civil servants to be vaccinated either.
The issue was raised by the CITA board, as they pointed to moves by A.L. Thompson’s hardware store to push staff towards being vaccinated. The owner, Al Thompson, has not mandated that his staff get their shots but he has asked for all of his employees to reveal their vaccination status and has implied that this year’s employee bonuses will be tied to that status.
The issue of vaccination passports and certification is controversial, but private sector organisations, such as bars, cinemas, clubs, restaurants and sports venues, can in theory mandate vaccines for entrance.
Mandatory vaccination tied to people’s livelihoods presents a legal challenge that some also see as a step too far, given the range of reasons for vaccine hesitancy. However, making vaccines a condition of engaging in social or fun pastimes may become an issue in Cayman once the borders are open.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
Category: Health, health and safety, Laws, Politics
CIG believes it can cook any Law it pleases without any regard to International human rights and rules therefore promoting discrimination, segregation, societal division, arbitrary application and enforcement.
Once reputation as a lawful society is lost, it is lost for good.
Tourism workers. That is the problem. The government wants Caymanians to work in tourism. But what if they are not vaccinated? Can the hotels mandate vaccination??
Given that the Labour Act requires all employers “to ensure so far as reasonably practicable the health, safety and welfare at work of that person’s employees”, Government should perhaps give some thought to the fact that any employer who doesn’t require their staff to be vaccinated may be committing a criminal offence under that Act.
What about mandating vaccination for all staff at CIG/Private Schools?
And any students over the age of 12…
What about us who have survived coronavirus and have the natural immunity? Government and the rest of the instutions ain’t talking about us anymore.
Vaccine hesitancy is of large concern.
If you are afraid of the side effects – Myocardic pulmonitus – one of the much vaunted side effects of the jab, is something that occurs in 30% to 40% of all COVID cases anyway.
In all prior vaccines, 100% of all side effects surface within 2 months. Said differently, in the history of all vaccines ever invented, there has never been a side effect that came to light more than 2 months after the vaccine was publicly deployed, and we are further than 2 months in with these ones now.
Idiot or troll or idiotic troll or trolling idiot – There is no such thing as Myocardic pulmonitus – and the rest of your post is bovine excrement as well
If you haven’t gotten COVID yet, you will get Delta or some subsequent variant at some point, practically guaranteed.
Unvaccinated people are at a greater risk of catching – and dying from it. Of all the Americans who died of COVID-19 last month, over 99% were not vaccinated.
You can protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the delta variant by getting vaccinated ASAP.
This is great to see. Hopefully employers will make this known to their employees. I do think it would have been better to require it right away like they did in Turks so people don’t just put it off.
Now what we need is bars, the cinema, clubs, restaurants and sports venues to step up and start requiring vaccines for entrance in preparation for the border opening. Especially those most affected by the closure. Given the very high vaccination rate here, I doubt they’d lose business and some people might even choose to support them.
AMEN!!!
@11:39 am.
If what you are saying is true, then the company better get some legal advice because they are going to need it.
Unvaccinated people are at a greater risk of catching – and dying from it. Of all the Americans who died of COVID-19 last month, over 99% were not vaccinated. You can protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the delta variant by getting vaccinated ASAP.
FACT
CDC director disagrees with your FACT. But why would you know that, being an expert and all!
There should be an exemption for people that had the infection and recovered. Natural immunity better than the jab. Much fewer are getting sick with Covid a second time than the double jabbed.
It should be vaccinated or proof of prior infection. Make that amendment!
You know having previously had covid doesn’t make you invincible right? Mutated strains develop and you can deffinetly get it again. Please get the jab…
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are being shown to have immunity not onlyto the original virus but also to it’s variants.
For now, a prior infection protects you more than the jab and unlike the vaccine it’s not waning against variant. Get your facts straight.
Cayman would be much better off with new work permit holders that recovered from infection than people that just had the jab.
Your very argument can be made about the vaccine and it’s limited ability to fight variants. Just saying.
A step in the right direction. However, I disagree about not making it mandatory for Caymaninas also particularly those out of work. I think anyone who is out of work in the tourism sector 9for example) and who is receiving a stipend should be required to be vaccinated in order to continue to receive the stipend. Our borders are closed and subsequently, the tourism sector is suffering because we don’t have enough people vaccinated. However, if there are Caymanians in the tourism sector unvaccinated they are contributing to this continuous problem snd keeping us all hostage here. We need to help ourselves. I think the government, on the whole, has done an amazing job of eradicating the community spread however we vaccinated Caymanians and ex-pats who want to travel but cant because of a few selfish people. I don’t care about having to quarantine for 5 days still. That is really not a long time. But I am getting sick of being stuck here because of the selfish minority.. This isn’t a criticism of people who genuinely cant get it (like the immune deficient) but those who are able to have the vaccine and are actively refusing to.
They should at least require people to either be vaccinated or get weekly or twice weekly covid tests. Businesses should be able to give that option to their employees as well.
Great way to keep dividing this country… expats vs locals… Same rhetoric of “Cayman is not being develop you Caymanians”
If vaccine worked and was proven safe, you wouldn’t need to mandate, force, deceive or threaten those who question it.
There is no way to convince everyone that the lizard people aren’t implanting chips with the vaccine in order to turn us into zombies or Democrats
Good Call!
Breaking news: CDC: Vaccine does not prevent or even reduce Covid infection rates.
Really boring troll
Once the fine details of the Biden global corporate tax of 15% that Cayman has signed on to gets rolled out in October the population of Cayman will gradually decline as expats move on. Vaccinations of expats will not be a big issue.
We’re at 0% of the third shot. So how, exactly is PACT’s plan to work?
Of course Government can mandate vaccination for civil servants, as can any employer IN APPROPRIATE CIRCUMSTANCES. Perhaps the Deputy Premier should ask someone who is not a civil servant, what civil servants can and cannot be required to do.
1:31 Please don’t tar all civil servants with the same brush.. everyone in my department is fully vaccinated myself included.
About time
“the addition of a vaccine is not *believed* to present any legal issues.”
Law firms are rubbing hands and grinning right now…
Cayman will be in violation of so many international rights and rules, one of which is Health Information Privacy Rule that protects all “individually identifiable health information” held or transmitted by a covered entity or its business associate, in any form or media, whether electronic, paper or oral.
You cannot make anyone take this shot. You can TRY and limit their access to facilities, but The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal as the highest court on the Islands will side with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This is just wrong on all kinds of levels. Even if there was such a thing as an enforceable international Health Information Privacy Rule (which there isn’t) Employers can clearly require the provision of medical information on employees, like they do every time they ask for a sick note. Government can clearly ask for medical information on residents, as they do when they require a work permit medical, or information on a notifiable communicable disease.
And I think the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal would be as surprised to learn that they have sudden overtaken the Privy Council as the highest court of the Islands as they would to learn that they ought to take account of a principle derived from the US Declaration of Independence.
No need for legislative change. Cabinet could probably just issue directions.
What about dependents (on work permits AND government contracts).
Can’t wait to see Cayman on its knees begging expats to return. It is coming.
Make sure repatriation planes lined up timely.
Expect existing work permit holders request for repatriation cost reimbursement.
12:18 Bye! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!!! Do you want help packing!? If you think you are getting reimburssed you have lost the plot..
can you tell us how many work in your office?
Requiring vaccination of expatriates in the private sector, but not requiring it of expatriates in government service, would be a clear example of irrational and disproportionate discrimination. It would likely be unconstitutional, and accordingly unlawful. Expatriate Doctors coming in from overseas to the HSA are no different from Expatriate Doctors coming in from overseas to Shetty. There is no legitimate basis to require vaccinations of one group, but not the other. Can we please see government act under the same rules it imposed on everyone else. That would make it more palatable (and lawful).
So what happens if it is discovered that a majority of the unvaccinated are Caymanian and that without them we will not meet that magic 80%? ALL eligible unvaxxed MUST be vaxxed.
So will there be a mandate for members of the government bench as well?
Exactly. Enough of this do as we say, not as we do, crap!
Pfizer claims a third shot will significantly protect one from Delta. Before I get called a conspiracy theorist, listen to Pfizer’s annual meeting. There will be shots and Covid for the foreseeable future. So how will PACT open up based on 80%? Being shut down, why didn’t they start the census right away?
How about we all go and get additional shots?
The Government have no clue as to who has received the vaccine. I am sure we can get the rate up to 120% in a few weeks.
Scientists have already confirmed that booster shots will likely be needed. This is not new and we already do this with various other afflictions (the annual flu jab for example – although COVID-19 isn’t influenza). Having a booster just helps to kick your body into protection mode thus you are more likely to be able to fend off variants. Or at least be less negatively affected by them. If 80% get their two doses we will be able to open up.
Glad to learn that this is finally going to happen. Can’t happen soon enough IMHO.
“ Government has already taken advice regarding the human rights issues, and given that there are already certain mandated health requirements for work permit holders, the addition of a vaccine is not believed to present any legal issues.”
Just a suggestion: WAIT AND SEE.
Considering the virus doesn’t discriminate against ex-pats or Caymanians, I’d suggest everyone get the jabs.
Agree! However, there is a known group of holdouts, on work permits, that believe it’s a conspiracy/targeting black people/causes sterility or impotence/implanting a chip/etc. I see them posting frequently on other sites.
Work permit holders in professional settings aren’t the holdouts.
Depends what generation Caymanian you talking about.
Its tough to require mandatory vaccinations for Caymanians, but you could easily limit access to non-essential services to people who are vaccinated. They are already doing that with parades. Why not extend that to dining in a restaurant or going to a bar? If you are going to make an extremely high bar to meet, then extreme measures are appropriate. Personally, I would prefer opening on Sept 9 and let people decide if they want to protect themselves.
It is a scientific fact that Moderna and Pfizer both contain graphene oxide.
My question is why?
Why is graphene oxide left off the ingredients on the patent?
CNS: Fact Check-COVID-19 vaccines do not contain graphene oxide
It a scientific fact by now the anti-vax squad are grasping at straws. They have literally no evidence of anything to back up any of their wild and unsubstantiated claims.
Thank you CNS for your tireless efforts to educate – Sadly the best that can be said for some idiot posters is that they are relentless.
It’s a scientific fact that you’re a gullible fool.
In our office we have segregated the unvaccinated. They have been given 30 days notice, after which time they will be let go. They are all Caymanians.
Good luck with that!
So ridiculous people will go so far as to LOSE THEIR JOB over this harmless injection. I can guarantee the junk food they will be eating sitting in front of the idiot box watching Fox News will be more harmful to them…
Excellent. Glad that you are allowing time for people to come to their senses. That is the type of thinking we need more of.
Which office is this?
Since you are very open with stating nationalities who are unvaccinated vs vaccinated, surely you must be open to letting us know which establishment this is that is about to fire people for not taking the vaccine?
Be ready for multiple law suits!
Good luck with that. Free to leave the job.
Disgusting
Yes, the unvaccinated are just that.
Name the office .absolutely no chance of getting away with that here. So you must be ,and trying to stir up hatred.
Awayanbileyerheid
What exactly are you trying to say besides starting a resurgence of racism and xenophobia? Regardless of being Caymanian or being an expatriate, I know many in both categories who are not vaccinated because they are very uncomfortable over serious personal medical concerns. Everyone should be encouraged to get vaccinated, but each individual has the right to wait until they are comfortable to do so.
Segregation, public shunning, and childish school yard bullying tactics solve nothing. Some people never grow up and understand the world does not revolve around them or whatever they think, even if it is a good idea.
If you cannot fathom having any level of respect for others in this or any community, you are just as deporable as the dictators and racists you often condemn for the same hypocritical behaviour. Go home, please.
Good for you. I suspect your remaining staff and customers will feel safer.
which office is thisssss? this is very interesting actually.
Expect lawsuits.