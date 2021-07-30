Work permit vaccine mandate ‘soon come’

(CNS): Government is expecting to steer an amendment to the immigration law through Parliament shortly to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for employees on new and renewed work permits. Premier Wayne Panton said Thursday that the draft legislative change is already on his desk and that government would be invoking a special circumstances exception to the constitutional requirement of 28 days consultation on all bills.

With little opposition and broad support for all permit holders to be vaccinated, he hopes to have the amendment passed by the middle of August. But there are no plans to enforce vaccination on others in the workforce.

Speaking at the Cayman Island Tourism Association (CITA) meeting on Thursday, Panton confirmed that the proposal would become a reality within the next three weeks or so, as government can suspend the requirement for the four-week public consultation for all proposed legislation because of the exceptional circumstances surrounding this issue

Government has already taken advice regarding the human rights issues, and given that there are already certain mandated health requirements for work permit holders, the addition of a vaccine is not believed to present any legal issues.

Once passed, all first time work permit applications will need to include a verifiable vaccination certificate, while employers renewing permits for existing staff will also need to ensure that their employees are vaccinated before submitting the renewal. The introduction of such a mandate is expected to boost take-up of the vaccine over the coming weeks, since workers now know that to keep or acquire a job they will need both doses of the vaccine.

The government will not, however, expand the mandatory requirement beyond work permit holders, as there are more legal issues relating to local staff. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan pointed out that it remained a sensitive area for some Caymanians, and government does not want to add more barriers for local people to find work or make Caymanians jobless because they have not been vaccinated, as he pointed to continued efforts to use persuasion rather than coercion across the local community.

Labour Minister Chris Saunders noted that there are contractual obligations that employers must consider before they try to mandate vaccinations for all staff, and said that government would not legally be able to obligate civil servants to be vaccinated either.

The issue was raised by the CITA board, as they pointed to moves by A.L. Thompson’s hardware store to push staff towards being vaccinated. The owner, Al Thompson, has not mandated that his staff get their shots but he has asked for all of his employees to reveal their vaccination status and has implied that this year’s employee bonuses will be tied to that status.

The issue of vaccination passports and certification is controversial, but private sector organisations, such as bars, cinemas, clubs, restaurants and sports venues, can in theory mandate vaccines for entrance.

Mandatory vaccination tied to people’s livelihoods presents a legal challenge that some also see as a step too far, given the range of reasons for vaccine hesitancy. However, making vaccines a condition of engaging in social or fun pastimes may become an issue in Cayman once the borders are open.