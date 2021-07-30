Fraser just misses personal best in heat swim

Brett Fraser at the Tokyo Olympics (from social media)

(CNS): Three-time Cayman Islands Olympian Brett Fraser (31) tied for second place with Dylan Carter of Trinidad in Heat 6 of the Men’s 50m Freestyle in Tokyo on Friday. He missed his 2011 personal best of 22.41 by a whisker, clocking 22.46. Fraser also missed out on the semi-finals despite the sterling performance. All eyes now turn to the track. Kemar Hyman, who is also competing in his third Olympics, is due to run on Saturday in the 100m, and Shalysa Wray will make her Olympic debut in the 400m next week.