Suspects attempted to land 550lbs of ganja

(CNS): Three Jamaican nationals who were caught almost red-handed Friday night by police as they allegedly attempted to smuggle in more than 550lbs of ganja on to a South Sound beach appeared in court Monday charged with several offences. Ceaphus Reynolds (42), Eyon Johnson (45) and Linton Nightpole Pallarchie (36) were all charged with the importation of ganja, possession with intent to supply and illegal landing. The men were remanded in custody until 16 October, when they will make their next appearance.

The police caught the men after several reports were called in to 911 about the arrival of the canoe and the suspicious activity in the beachfront neighbourhood. The drug canoe had reportedly landed across from the San Sebastian apartments, a well populated residential area.

The men attempted to flee police when they arrived on the scene but they were tracked by the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit and the police helicopter and arrested. Police have seized both the boat and drugs as the case continues.

