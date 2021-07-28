Store boss demands staff reveal vaccine status
(CNS): Al Thompson, the president and owner of Cayman’s largest retail hardware store, is pressing all of his staff to get vaccinated and has told them to “stop reading nonsense on social media” and “stop listening to stupid people” with no medical knowledge spreading propaganda. Falling short of mandating the vaccine in order for people to keep their jobs, he is asking staff to demonstrate that they have either been vaccinated or have a letter from a doctor confirming a health reason that prevents them from getting the shots.
The internal letter to staff says that this will allow the store to assess its vaccination level, but Thompson also makes it clear that annual bonuses for 2021 are going to be reserved for those who have been vaccinated.
The letter, which has been circulated on social media, warned of complacency over the virus and pointed to the vaccine as the best hope for saving lives. Writing in capital letters for emphasis, the boss told his staff to “GO AND GET VACCINATED”, as he said those who are vaccinated will stand a better chance of surviving a future outbreak here.
Cayman’s national vaccination rate remains stalled again at 67%, as the clinic was closed Monday. There is now just over six weeks before government intends to open the borders to those with verifiable vaccination papers, increasing the risk of spread into the Cayman Islands community as a result of breakthrough infections.
Mandating vaccination for work permit holders is currently on the cards but amendments to the immigration law or changes in regulations have not yet been made. The Health Services Authority has, however, now made vaccination a condition for its staff on new and renewed permits. While the labour laws and Bill of Rights will make mandatory vaccination for local staff legally challenging, there appears to be no impediment to introducing it as a condition for work permit holders, given that there are existing medical requirements for overseas staff.
The vaccination clinic re-opened Tuesday at the Owen Roberts Airport and will also be open tomorrow. On Thursday there will be a district clinic on Marina Drive in Prospect and at Camana Bay on Friday.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Retail
Excellent Job AL’T.
Kurt Christian.
Agreed. I hope the government supports this courageous and necessary course of action
Finally someone in Cayman with balls and common sense. To bad someone in government can’t grow a pair.
And now I will not be shopping there anymore. Vote with my feet – you choose oppressive approach and taking people’s right to choose away. I choose to spend my money somewhere else. And before you choose to post an uninformed response – yes – I have been vaccinated. And it was MY CHOICE. I respect everyone’s personal right to choose.
WTH am I reading y’all got to be kidding does the letter also say if I get sick and or die from the stupid vaccine ALT will take care of my burial and my family????
If you like ALT’s plan, you will like the frequent booster shots that will soon be necessary.
Great job ALT. Good lead.others shld follow.
Thank you Al’t for doing this. In the end, when we reopen your staff will be grateful to you even if they aren’t now.
Thank you for standing up for Cayman. I wish some of the owners of the other large organizations would do the same.
Good move Mr Thompson!
Well done!
When is the PACT Government going to put in place the mandate that all expats workers must be vaccinated? Turks and Caicos has done this and had zero or little issues. We need to get this done as soon as possible or before we reopen.
Every day more and more people are coming to these islands on work permits and as new hires for the Government. The Government at the very least should mandate that any new employees coming into the civil service must be vaccinated.
The large construction companies particularly those with large amounts of expat workers need to do the same thing. I’ll call them out Davenport, NCB . DART (Decco), Cayman Structural Group, McAlpine. There are more but if even if just these ones would stand up, we could be well on the way.
I work on a construction site run by one of of the large companies and there are a lot of the workers particularly the Jamaicans that are pretty much mocking the government that they are not going to get the vaccine. Of course, the conspiracy theories are rampant and for whatever reason they still continue to believe bloody foolishness.
We’ll done, ALT! About time someone talked some sense into the anti-vaxers.
We need all supermarkets, bars, restaurants and shops to make sure staff are vaccinated and check vaccines for customers to enter. Come on cayman… be responsible.
Kudos to Al’T and AL Thompsons.
All of the other Big Box stores and Grocery Stores need to fall in line now and get this done. The Government can only do so much. We need to do whatever it takes now to get past this and get our people protected so that we can open our borders safely and with the best chance of good health for all our citizens.
ALT for Premier!
Good! Step up!
Thank you Al’T. let’s see if Cox, Kirks, Fosters, and Hurley’s step up to the plate.
Let’s get on with folks. We are letting the minority continue to hold us hostage. There has been enough time and enough vaccinations available. We should have been way ahead of this long before now.
Agreed. Let’s also see the cable companies like flow and logic step up. Especially since they are sending technicians into people’s homes.