Store boss demands staff reveal vaccine status

(CNS): Al Thompson, the president and owner of Cayman’s largest retail hardware store, is pressing all of his staff to get vaccinated and has told them to “stop reading nonsense on social media” and “stop listening to stupid people” with no medical knowledge spreading propaganda. Falling short of mandating the vaccine in order for people to keep their jobs, he is asking staff to demonstrate that they have either been vaccinated or have a letter from a doctor confirming a health reason that prevents them from getting the shots.

Al Thompson’s letter to staff

(click to enlarge)

The internal letter to staff says that this will allow the store to assess its vaccination level, but Thompson also makes it clear that annual bonuses for 2021 are going to be reserved for those who have been vaccinated.

The letter, which has been circulated on social media, warned of complacency over the virus and pointed to the vaccine as the best hope for saving lives. Writing in capital letters for emphasis, the boss told his staff to “GO AND GET VACCINATED”, as he said those who are vaccinated will stand a better chance of surviving a future outbreak here.

Cayman’s national vaccination rate remains stalled again at 67%, as the clinic was closed Monday. There is now just over six weeks before government intends to open the borders to those with verifiable vaccination papers, increasing the risk of spread into the Cayman Islands community as a result of breakthrough infections.

Mandating vaccination for work permit holders is currently on the cards but amendments to the immigration law or changes in regulations have not yet been made. The Health Services Authority has, however, now made vaccination a condition for its staff on new and renewed permits. While the labour laws and Bill of Rights will make mandatory vaccination for local staff legally challenging, there appears to be no impediment to introducing it as a condition for work permit holders, given that there are existing medical requirements for overseas staff.

The vaccination clinic re-opened Tuesday at the Owen Roberts Airport and will also be open tomorrow. On Thursday there will be a district clinic on Marina Drive in Prospect and at Camana Bay on Friday.