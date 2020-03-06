Opposition throws Bryan out

MLA Kenneth Bryan defends his position on Rooster, 5 March 2020

(CNS): The official opposition has thrown MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) out of the group after his refused to support the rest of the members in their efforts to convene a special meeting of the Legislative Assembly. Despite calls by the public for House Speaker McKeeva Bush to resign over his admission of a violent assault while drunk at a beach bar last month, Bryan has stymied the opposition’s move to force government to come to the LA and address the multiple issues that have arisen from the speaker’s behaviour.

In a press release issued Thursday, the opposition said the meeting was needed to debate the implications of the speaker’s statement on 24 February, where he announced that he would take a leave of absence, after apologising for the incident to his victim and others. He also admitted that he is dealing with alcohol problems as a result of lingering mental health issues that he has failed to address.

But the opposition has echoed comments by MLA Ezzard Miller, who was the first to call for an emergency session of parliament. They agreed with the North Side member that there are constitutional implications over the speaker’s decision to simply temporary step down until he decides when he is better. And it is also now apparent that the public behaviour of a politician in such high office has also thrown up other problems that need to be addressed.

But Bryan has chosen not to support his colleagues and has made public statements that do not align with the other members of the opposition. The opposition said the decision by Bryan is “an obstruction to the opposition’s ability to do one aspect of its job, to ensure that the integrity of the People’s House remains intact. By blocking the opposition’s ability to request a special meeting, the country is deprived of the opportunity to hear from the very people they elected to represent them.”

The conduct of the speaker, his admissions about his impairment, the unilateral grant of leave to him by the premier which may not be constitutional, the need to address the behaviour of members, and what the public should expect from their representatives all need to be discussed, the opposition has said.

Given that this is not the first time the Speaker has caused embarrassment to the country, the opposition members said this latest incident is a tipping point for the people, who are incensed with the double standard that appears to be afforded to those in power.

“If the government is comfortable leaving the public with this view, we, as opposition, certainly are not,” the remaining opposition members stated, as they called for the parliament to meet.

Bryan has claimed that his decision not to support the call for a special meeting of the LA, even to just debate the situation, is because he believes it is premature. Bryan said the members should be waiting for evidence from the police that the speaker did something wrong.

However, the speaker has apologised for his behaviour, admitted he lashed out at those who tried to assist him, and revealed that he is dealing with alcohol problems.

Nevertheless, Bryan made further efforts to justify his position on Rooster’s morning talk show, Crosstalk, on Thursday, when he claimed he was not opposing the idea of a meeting but he felt that without police evidence, members should wait.

However, regardless of whether or not the incident results in criminal charges, the speaker himself has clearly admitted that he behaved, at the very least, extremely unpleasantly in a public place, which many believe is sufficient for him to resign, and if he will not do so willingly, MLAs should be given the chance to impress upon him the need to do so.

The issue was summed up succinctly by long-time advocate for women’s rights and a campaigner against gender based violence, Carolina Ferreira, when she called into the show. She asked Bryan if he believed the only standard for removal from office for those holding prestigious positions is some kind of criminal charge, and short of that, by implication, anything goes. But Bryan struggled to give a meaningful response.

The George Town Central MLA appears to be standing his ground and is therefore quite clearly now poles apart from the position taken by his colleagues on the opposition benches.

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) highlighted why this does not need to rise to the level of a criminal charge for the speaker to resign and why he was calling for his resignation. He recalled how his mother started her career as a waitress at the then Royal Palm Hotel.

“For many years she had to shrug off abuse from drunken patrons because she had five children to feed and educate,” he said. “For me to stay silent and not to speak up for women in particular but all hospitality workers in general knowing the sacrifices my mother made on behalf of my sisters and I, would be a betrayal to my mother, my conscience and my constituents who value the role of women in our society,” he added.

CNS reached out to Bryan for comment and we are awaiting a response.