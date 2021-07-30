CUC profits soar as sales and clients grow

CUC at work

(CNS): Operating income for CUC in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 3.3 million compared to this time last year when Grand Cayman was largely in lock-down. But the economic recovery, an increase in sales, a growth in customers as well as lower operating costs has seen net earnings almost double compared to the end of June 2020 and profits for the monopoly power provider soar. In a press release about the latest results, the company said its customer base grew by over a thousand, or more than 3%, to 31,719 and sales reached almost record peak demand, despite the borders till being closed.

President and CEO Richard Hew said that continued improvement in the economy has been reflected in these results, with a year over year increase in kilowatt hour sales and a peak demand of 111.2 megawatts, which is approaching the record peak of 113.5MW set in August 2019.

“Further improvements in the economy and the recovery of electricity sales beyond 2019 levels depends on the successful phased reopening of the tourism industry in September through November 2021, as announced by the Cayman Islands Government and is conditional on the Islands reaching an 80% full vaccination rate,” Hew said in the release announcing the results. “I am also pleased to report that CUC’s health and safety, environmental and reliability performances were all on, or ahead of targets set for the half year mark.”

Despite the struggles that many people are having in Cayman as a result of the border closure and the increasing cost of living, including rising utility costs, CUC shareholders can look forward to an increased dividend with earnings on Class A Ordinary Shares for Q2 of $8.4 million, or $0.23 per Class A Ordinary Share, compared to $0.13 per Class A last year for this quarter.

With the number of customers and demand for power increasing, there is an ever greater need to increase the amount of electricity generated via renewables. CUC said it continues to be engaged in discussions with the Cayman Islands Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) on key areas focused around renewable energy and a proposal for a 20-megawatt battery storage project and how best this project can be implemented so that customers can reap the benefits. But there was no indication that the small percentage of power generated through renewables has increased or emissions decreased.

As CUC inches towards a greener future, in the meantime the company is asking people to conserve as much energy as they can, especially during the summer months when air-conditioning use grows, to cut emissions and their bill, given that oil prices are also rising.

“It is summer time and with children out of school and at home for long periods of time during the day, customers are using more electricity for air-conditioning,” Hew said. “Global fuel costs are also trending upwards, and as such we remind our customers to monitor and manage their electricity consumption to reduce costs using the smart meter consumption data and energy efficiency tips available on CUC’s website.”