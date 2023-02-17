Elvis walks free after judge stays case over jury process

Elvis McKeever (from social media)

(CNS): Elvis McKeever (64) from Cayman Brac walked away from Grand Court a free man on Thursday after a judge stayed two charges against him that had been brought under the ICT Act. McKeever was accused of threatening public officials in a social media rant, but the case was stopped by Justice Philip St John-Stevens because those responsible for managing the jury process had removed potential jurors from the Sister Islands, despite being asked several times not to do so.

In a complex ruling that will prove to be an important decision for the judicial system, the judge stayed the case because he said there had been an abuse of process that undermined the possibility of a fair trial for McKeever. This was because the jury pool from which the panel of seven jurors would have been picked to hear his case was not a random selection.

According to the law, jury pools must be randomly generated from all qualified registered voters in the Cayman Islands with only limited legal exceptions about who can be removed from the pool itself.

But during the course of this case, it was revealed that for years all those who qualify to serve on a jury in accordance with the judicature law but who live on Cayman Brac or Little Cayman had been removed from the pools each year before notices were sent out.

While prosecutors were not able to confirm the reason, during the various legal arguments that have been held over the last ten months in McKeever’s case, the issue of cost was offered as a possible explanation. It appears that before this case, no one has ever queried what the judge said was “an informality” that was in reality in breach of the law.

However, local defence attorney Prathna Bodden, who represented McKeever in this case, raised the issue and brought the matter to light. As a result, during the case management hearings leading up to McKeever’s day in court, various judges had directed the administrative arm of judicial services to fix the situation and stop removing Sister Islands residents from the pool.

But for reasons that have yet to be revealed, the administrative staff continued to remove those randomly selected to be in the pool because they lived on either Little Cayman or Cayman Brac.

On the third occasion, Bodden filed an abuse of process application on behalf of her client. She argued that it was fundamentally unfair for McKeever to be tried when the jury pool process had been tampered with. She said that her client, as well as anyone else coming before the courts, could not be confident that they would have a fair trial when the fundamental process of selecting a jury had been undermined.

During the various legal arguments that followed, the judge dropped heavy hints that, given all of the circumstances, the prosecution should drop the charges.

But Orrett Brown, a relatively new prosecutor who inherited the case, told the court that the director of public prosecutions, Simon Davis, was not prepared to do that. He said he had been instructed by his boss to carry on with the case and submitted, on behalf of the DPP, that the trial should go ahead as it was in the public interest to prosecute McKeever.

Brown argued that a jury should be selected from the available pool as they were all Caymanians and the defendant could still have a fair trial. However, when asked directly by Justice St John-Stevens, Brown said that the process was not fundamentally fair.

The case was further complicated when the crown referred the judge to section 14 of the law, which implies that a court cannot get involved in a jury panel. But the problem with the jury pool selection had been raised throughout the ten months, and even though two previous judges had given directions for it to be resolved, the crown had not raised this section of the law with them.

It was not until the legal arguments began last month, when McKeever’s trial was stalled for the fourth time, that the crown began using this section of the law as a reason for the trial to go ahead.

Bodden had submitted that this section of the law breached the Constitution, and while that issue has not yet been resolved because the judge stopped the case on the basis of her abuse argument, it is just one of a number of complications that this case has thrown up.

McKeever, who challenged Juliana O’Connor-Connolly for her Cayman Brac East seat in the 2021 elections, was facing fairly serious charges. But they were based on what was described in court as “a drunken rant”. It was posted on social media at a time of heightened tensions in the community over the COVID-19 rules and what appeared to be the inconsistent application of the law over quarantine and other breaches of the law.

While he can now only be tried in this matter if the crown successfully applied for the stay to be lifted — a rare and difficult process — the court now has to consider how it can address the long-running “informality” problem.

This case has revealed that residents of the Sister Islands have always been excluded from serving on all juries based on unexplained administrative-level decisions that appear to directly contravene the law.

CNS has requested a copy of the judge’s full ruling, and we are awaiting a response.