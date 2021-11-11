Elvis arrested for threats on viral Facebook video

Elvis McKeever on his Facebook video

(CMR): Elvis McKeever (63), who ran for office in Cayman Brac East in the 2021 General Elections, was arrested Wednesday on Cayman Brac by armed officers for allegedly making threats of violence on a live stream video on social media, where he insulted a number of authority figures during one of his regular posts. But during the process of his arrest, as police prepared to take him to Grand Cayman, it is understood that he became ill and was taken to hospital. The RCIPS confirmed that he is still at the Faith Hospital and has since been bailed as inquiries continue. Police said he had been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm and distress, misuse of ICT, and threats to kill.

In the post where the alleged crimes occurred, the local Brac man warned of an impending uprising in Cayman and raged against the judicial and legal system.

In the video, which was posted on his Facebook page on 2 November, he said that blood would run in the streets in Cayman. He said he had been to jail for ganja, which “never hurt nobody”, so the authorities should enforce the laws in regard to COVI9-19, and warned of violent consequences if this did not happen.

The video shows McKeever expressing anger about the establishment, claiming that people are fed up with those in power abusing and misusing it. He called for the assassination of certain groups of people that were the targets of a tirade that lasted almost 10 minutes.