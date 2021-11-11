Education ministry spends $195k on reusable masks

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has purchased 44,000 reusable masks, branded with the Department of Education Services (DES) logo, for around CI$195,000 to hand out to students and teachers in government schools. The education system continues to be hit hard by the pandemic, including the University College of the Cayman Islands, which closed this week as a result of the spread there, and John Gray High school, where almost every class is now dealing with an outbreak.

According to a release from the MoE, the order comprised 30,000 child-sized masks,14,000 adult-sized masks and filters for each of the protective face coverings. All students and staff members in government schools will receive a minimum of five masks.

Under current rules, all staff and students over the age of five in educational institutions are expected to wear masks while riding the bus, moving through the school compound, while indoors, and while in a group setting, if unable to maintain a distance of six feet from others.

“It is important that we provide our students and staff with an extra layer of protection at this time as we ensure continuity of learning amidst the recent spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a press release.

“The new masks will be utilised along with the 500 disposable masks that the Health Services Authority graciously donated to each of our schools in September. I am hopeful that through the provision of these masks, the continued implementation of the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Guidance for Educational Institutions, the advice of our health officials and partnership with parents, our schools will be able to fight COVID 19 even more effectively,” the minister added.