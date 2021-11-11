Education ministry spends $195k on reusable masks
(CNS): The Ministry of Education has purchased 44,000 reusable masks, branded with the Department of Education Services (DES) logo, for around CI$195,000 to hand out to students and teachers in government schools. The education system continues to be hit hard by the pandemic, including the University College of the Cayman Islands, which closed this week as a result of the spread there, and John Gray High school, where almost every class is now dealing with an outbreak.
According to a release from the MoE, the order comprised 30,000 child-sized masks,14,000 adult-sized masks and filters for each of the protective face coverings. All students and staff members in government schools will receive a minimum of five masks.
Under current rules, all staff and students over the age of five in educational institutions are expected to wear masks while riding the bus, moving through the school compound, while indoors, and while in a group setting, if unable to maintain a distance of six feet from others.
“It is important that we provide our students and staff with an extra layer of protection at this time as we ensure continuity of learning amidst the recent spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a press release.
“The new masks will be utilised along with the 500 disposable masks that the Health Services Authority graciously donated to each of our schools in September. I am hopeful that through the provision of these masks, the continued implementation of the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Guidance for Educational Institutions, the advice of our health officials and partnership with parents, our schools will be able to fight COVID 19 even more effectively,” the minister added.
See the COVID 19 Guidance on the CIG webpage or in the CNS Library.
Category: Education, Local News
Julie still around ?
Let me guess. Masks cost 95K, branding cost 100K.
and the vaccine remains free…..just say’n.
Why not spend the money local with the seamstresses and the tailors??????????
First she paved the driveways in The Brac and I didn’t say anything;
Next she went to Dubai First Class to tell us we won a bronze medal in Express Mail, once more I buy my tongue,
but today, $USD5.00 a mask on a count of 44,000 ! Jeeze Louise Ms O’Connor Connolly, it’s almost like you’re spending someone else’s money ! 💸
Terrible waste of money, cloth masks do little to stop the spread of the Delta variant.
What! Wow! I work for a school in the states and have to provide my own mask and been wearing one daily since July 2020. Would love the education dept. to pick up the price. Lucky…
Another “white elephant” serves to distract us from the pitiful job some schools are doing with teaching and learning.
In one high school from ‘the east’ the discipline is so poor that many students do not wear masks, especially on the busses.
May I suggest that before spending vast sums of money on laptops, school busses, face masks etc a workable, practical plan should have been put in place to ensure their effective use. BUT …. even before that find out if they were really needed.
I know that in some classes the students may not have any books. What they do have is direct access to Minecraft.
Would it be given to colleges and universities as well, who are yet to receive the LFTs.
$4.4 a mask. for 44,000. Lol.
Great deal! Guess they didnt ask them for a bulk rate or some bobo along the way made atleast a 50% markup.
“Expected to wear masks” ? The ministry needs to absolutely mandate wearing of masks or most of those masks will end up in the dump.
Bunch of damn clowns