CAL returning to Big Apple in time for Christmas

Photo courtesy of Cayman Airways

(CNS): Cayman Airways is relaunching its Grand Cayman to New York route in December, just in time for the Christmas Holidays. The first flight back to the Big Apple since March 2020 will depart from Owen Roberts International Airport on 16 December. The resumption of the National Airline’s popular New York route will see four flights per week on Thursday to Sunday evenings.

“Cayman Airways has been serving the New York market since 2007, seeing passenger numbers grow from 28,000 in its first full year of operation to over 50,000 passengers annually,” said CAL Executive Vice President Paul Tibbetts. He said that as the islands begin to welcome tourists once again, Cayman Airways would continue its role of being a lever for strategic tourism and economic growth.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said there was strong demand for the New York flight by visitors and residents. “Our local business community will benefit from having the return of this route as it connects the Cayman Islands to this important financial market. The Department of Tourism stands with Cayman Airways as a strategic partner in making the return to New York a success in the country’s reopening borders strategy.”



Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan said the service will be a welcome addition to the current CAL schedule. “It marks an important milestone in the recovery of the Cayman Islands tourism industry. New York is a primary source market for the Cayman islands, given that a high percentage of our guests originate from the tri-state area.

“This Cayman Airways direct service provides an easy and convenient option for travellers wanting to visit our Islands from the Northeast United States and we look forward to extending our signature ‘Caymankind’ welcome when they arrive on our shores,” he added.



