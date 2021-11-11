LC over-water bungalows ‘unacceptable’ says DoE

Site of Little Cayman bungalows (pink) and land-based site (blue)

(CNS): A proposal to build over-water bungalows in a marine park on Little Cayman at Kingston Bight is “fundamentally unacceptable”, the Department of Environment has said in a technical review submitted to Cabinet regarding a coastal works licence application by Peppercorn Investments. In the report the DoE urged Cabinet to refuse permission because of the detrimental impact the project would have on an island that has not yet succumbed to over-development.

The DoE said that an environmental impact assessment would be pointless in this case as the project is unacceptable regardless of the outcome because of the proposed location within South Hole Sound, which is a Marine Reserve, one of the highest levels of marine protection under the National Conservation Act. The only higher level is the Environmental Zone within the Central Mangrove Wetland and Little Sound.

South Hole Sound was designated as such to protect the key nursery area of the intertidal mangroves, as well as the adjacent seagrass beds, and coral reef environment. This area is unique in having these three systems connected, in good condition and benefitting from legal protection. The mangroves at this location are extremely important for sharks, while the Sound is also important habitat for conch and lobster.

“Reserves need to be kept healthy to be successful at keeping our fish, conch and lobster populations at good levels,” the DoE said before explaining why this application would undermine that goal. “Over-water structures have impacts on the marine environment during both construction and operation. These impacts jeopardise the integrity of South Hole Sound and could compromise its ability to function as a healthy conservation area.”

The DoE experts detailed a catalogue of pollution threats from such a project if it were to go ahead, from the construction phase to the logistics of managing the plumbing once such a facility would be in use.

They also noted that in the application, the developers’ report on the construction and maintenance of the proposed project was directly cut and paste in its entirety from an over-water development in Jamaica that had little bearing on the actual project proposed in Little Cayman. It was “difficult to accept these mitigation measures as commitments from the developer”, the experts said, noting that it was “questionable whether these proposed measures would actually be implemented”.

The DoE outlined the serious threats the project posed to the marine environment from the construction itself, the materials being used and then the day to day operations, and also noted the long-term damage to the environment from the loss of light.

“Over-water structures are known to cause adverse marine impacts,” the DoE wrote. “Like docks, there can be shading of the seabed. The department’s guidelines recommend half-inch spacing between boards of a dock. This helps to reduce the impacts of shading by allowing some sunlight penetration, but it does not eliminate the impacts.”

With this project the applicants were inconsistent about the spacing on the docks and walkways, but in any case the habitable structures would not allow any sunlight penetration, the report said. The proposed docks have an area of 9,259 sq.ft and the proposed over-water bungalows have a total area of 16,455 sq.ft. This means there will be a moderate direct impact of 9,259 sq.ft where there will be some light penetration but a severe impact on 16,455 sq.ft of seagrass beds where there will be no light penetration.

The DoE noted that Marine Protected Areas, especially Marine Reserves, are designed to be protected areas providing benefits to all of Cayman, and the benefits extend far beyond the boundaries of the Marine Reserve itself because they contribute to fishing, reef health and an overall healthy ecosystem.

“The department fundamentally does not support the degradation of these resources in the form of over-water bungalows development for private benefit,” the DoE said in the submission. “The department firmly believes that keeping the Marine Reserve in a healthy state has a value which far outweighs the benefit to the public from habitable structures over the water. A Marine Protected Area is a public natural resource for all of the people of Cayman and should fundamentally not be degraded via habitable structures over the water.”

Pointing out the key difference between docks with cabanas and structures with habitable rooms over them on crown property, the DoE noted the scale and intensity of the infrastructure to support them, such as the plumbing, electrical works and air-conditioning as well the size.

The DoE said the ministry had al received dozens of letter of objection which covered a range of public concerns about the direct harmful effects on the marine life in the area and reflected strong public opinion that private development should not be allowed in a marine reserve.

Others spoke of the the slow pace, natural beauty and island atmosphere of Little Cayman being disrupted by the over-water bungalows and the threat to the appeal of Little Cayman’s unspoiled and healthy marine environment, which is rare globally.

Most of the objections focused on the loss of the beautiful view as well as the precedent it would set and difficulty in preventing more of these types of structures if this one was approved.

The two leading environmental non-profit organisations on Little Cayman also raised significant concerns. The Little Cayman District Committee of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands began a petition objecting to the project on the basis of the precedent this would set and damage it would cause in the Marine Reserve. The petition states that a Marine Reserve, as a national park, should not be given away for public use as a for-profit, private commercial operation.

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute also issued a press release warning that the increased environmental stress from dredging and construction in the area could be catastrophic for the island.

The DoE urged Cabinet to refuse permission for the licence based on the impacts outlined in the review. But if permission was granted, in the face of recommendations against it from planning, the department of tourism and other government agencies as well as the DoE, as established at a meeting about the proposal, the DoE said that the EIA must be conducted.

The assessment would need to thoroughly assess the potential impacts of the proposed project covering both the land and marine-based components of the proposed project, the DoE said.