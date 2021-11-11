325 more cases of COVID-19 reported over 24 hours
(CNS): Between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, the highest daily tally of positive COVID-19 tests were recorded, when another 325 cases were confirmed by Public Health from a batch of 1,413 PCR tests, 320 of which were community transmissions. As of yesterday morning, there were 2,485 active cases across all three islands, including 80 cases in the Sister Islands, where they did not record any new infections during that 24-hour period. There are now 15 people in the hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in the Critical Care Unit, including one person who is now on a ventilator and two more who are having help breathing.
Five of the people currently in the hospital were admitted with the virus over the last 24 hours, while four were discharged over the same period. Twelve out of the 15 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital are unvaccinated, but no other details of their age or pre-existing health conditions have been revealed.
The remaining 2,470 infected people are managing any symptoms they have at home. In a video message about the current situation, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said most people who are infected will have very mild symptoms, such as a fever or a cough, that can be relieved with paracetamol and after a few days they will be well again.
In addition to the people who are currently positive, Public Health officials said that there more than 2,000 people who are isolating as a result of either being a traveller or a close contact of an infected person. As of 8am yesterday, the number of people in isolation increased by 232 for a total of 4,806, or more than 6.7% of the population.
The government is still hoping to curb the spread of the infection by encouraging people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.
Despite the high level of infections yesterday, the CMO said, “We are managing the numbers that we have. We’ve been in this scenario with positive community cases for some nine weeks now, and you’ll be aware that in many countries around the world these so-called waves of infection, as they travel through the community and a lot of people get infected, often take around two to three months to begin to see them burning out.”
To date, Cayman has now recorded 3752 positive cases of COVID-19, with well over 3,000 of them occurring in the last two months.
Visit the CIG website for more COVID-19 information
For mental health support, call the Mental Health Helpline on 1-800-534-6463 (MIND)
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.
If you are positive for COVID-19, seek help if you develop symptoms or if existing symptoms worsen by calling the Flu Hotline on 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077.
For emergencies, such as difficulty breathing, call 911.
People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530
or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.
Anyone with flu symptoms is urged to stay at home in the first instance and contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline or your general practitioner to speak to a health professional about those symptoms before visiting the flu or testing clinic.
Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 345-947-3077 or 345-925- 6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
Callers will be screened for travel history and advised on what to do next.
Maybe just maybe you might want to consider some additional public health measures.
That’s over 2000 more people with superior immunity. Hope we are adding that to the total.
There needs to be a lockdown of all unvaccinated people ASAP.
COVID is getting totally out of control here.
Still time to save ourselves.
“The government is still hoping to curb the spread of the infection by encouraging people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.“.
And that’s all they are doing or going to do! They are totally lost
Been saying it consistently. The island never had the surge the rest of the world did. While keeping it locked down seemed like a good idea all it did was prolong the inevitable and now Cayman has to play catch up. It’s got to run it’s course. And of course all the fools who don’t get the vaccine will not help.
Stupid is as stupid does…… Forrest Gump
I hope you “learn to live with it/reopen” cabal people are satisfied with 3 people in critical care and 1 on the ventilator now, and for all you non-empathetic “they deserve it/they should have vaxxed” cretins, it’s time to re-examine your belief system and your own humanity.
“Learn to live with covid”
“Getting back to normal”
“Reopening safely…”
I long for the days when we were living a normal life. Covid was imported in travellers, but quarantine was keeping it away from the population and it was working. We were all living wonderfully free and carefree lives. THAT was normal.
And now…this is not getting back to normal. Normal was what we had before quarantine was relaxed.
I just don’t get it. People thought quarantine was such a huge inconvenience but now isn’t all this even worse than that?
We gave up something truly unique and wonderful for the sake of the dollar. If any of you end up on a ventilator, I’m sure you won’t think all this was worth it.
As the case numbers build up, the very low percentage bad outcomes will start resulting in more hospitalizations of real people, and unfortunately, many will succumb.
Dr John Lee, pushing paracetamol to persuade us that after a few days everyone will be well again. Dr John, if I take a paracetamol daily will that help me obtain the scarce LFT kits ?, will it get me to the front of the line when the next batch of vaccines come in ?, will it provide that my employer has to continue to compensate me after showing positive even weeks later after testing ?, will it get my kids to school consistently ?, – Dr John Lee, permit me to point out there is another picture we should be looking at here as well besides just waiting for it ‘to burn out’ 👨⚕️