325 more cases of COVID-19 reported over 24 hours

(CNS): Between 8am Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, the highest daily tally of positive COVID-19 tests were recorded, when another 325 cases were confirmed by Public Health from a batch of 1,413 PCR tests, 320 of which were community transmissions. As of yesterday morning, there were 2,485 active cases across all three islands, including 80 cases in the Sister Islands, where they did not record any new infections during that 24-hour period. There are now 15 people in the hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in the Critical Care Unit, including one person who is now on a ventilator and two more who are having help breathing.

Five of the people currently in the hospital were admitted with the virus over the last 24 hours, while four were discharged over the same period. Twelve out of the 15 people currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital are unvaccinated, but no other details of their age or pre-existing health conditions have been revealed.

The remaining 2,470 infected people are managing any symptoms they have at home. In a video message about the current situation, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said most people who are infected will have very mild symptoms, such as a fever or a cough, that can be relieved with paracetamol and after a few days they will be well again.

In addition to the people who are currently positive, Public Health officials said that there more than 2,000 people who are isolating as a result of either being a traveller or a close contact of an infected person. As of 8am yesterday, the number of people in isolation increased by 232 for a total of 4,806, or more than 6.7% of the population.

The government is still hoping to curb the spread of the infection by encouraging people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

Despite the high level of infections yesterday, the CMO said, “We are managing the numbers that we have. We’ve been in this scenario with positive community cases for some nine weeks now, and you’ll be aware that in many countries around the world these so-called waves of infection, as they travel through the community and a lot of people get infected, often take around two to three months to begin to see them burning out.”

To date, Cayman has now recorded 3752 positive cases of COVID-19, with well over 3,000 of them occurring in the last two months.

For mental health support, call the Mental Health Helpline on 1-800-534-6463 (MIND)

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. If you are positive for COVID-19, seek help if you develop symptoms or if existing symptoms worsen by calling the Flu Hotline on 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077. For emergencies, such as difficulty breathing, call 911.

People in isolation in need of support can call the dedicated line on 946-3530

or the toll free number 1-800-534-3530, or email isolationsupport@gov.ky The support line is manned 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. Out of hours calls will be forwarded to the Hazard Management duty officer.