Fugitive bitten by police dog during capture

Marcus Manderson

(CNS): Marcus Manderson (33) from West Bay, who has been on the run since jumping bail last year while on remand, has been caught by police officers with the help of the K-9 Unit after an operation in George Town Thursday morning. Manderson was recently convicted in absentia for possessing an illegal gun. A loaded gun was found at the location where he was captured, police said. During the arrest, he was bitten by a police dog, but he was treated in hospital and handed back into police custody.

Manderson was arrested just after 10:40 am on 16 February following what police said was a proactive operation at a residence on Washington Boulevard. He was convicted on 2 December for possession of an unlicensed firearm, even though he failed to appear, having previously jumped bail.

The RCIPS said that a 24-year-old woman from George Town has also been arrested on suspicion of defeating the course of justice for assisting Manderson in evading the police.