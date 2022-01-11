UK organised crime expert gets DPP job

Simon Davis, the new director of public prosecutions (photo courtesy of St Philips Chambers)

(CNS): Simon Davis, a UK barrister based in Birmingham, has been appointed as the director of public prosecutions (DPP) on a three year contract from 1 March 2022. Davis is not a QC but officials said he will come to the Cayman Islands “with significant prosecutorial, leadership and management experience”. Davis has a history of prosecuting organised crime and fraud.

When he arrives, he will take over from Candia James-Malcolm, the deputy DPP who has been acting as the director in the Office of the DPP since the unexpected departure of Patrick Moran in May last year. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Davis was selected following a formal recruitment exercise by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, who recommended him.

Thanking James-Malcolm for her stewardship during the transition Governor Martyn Roper welcomed the new DPP.

“Led by Mr Davis and supported by Mrs James-Malcolm, the senior leadership team and all the staff in the ODPP, I am confident that the ODPP will be strengthened. The ODPP continues to have an essential role underpinning the rule of law in our jurisdiction, a fundamental element of our democratic system” he said.

Davis is currently based at St Philips Chambers, Birmingham, and has over 30 years experience prosecuting cases involving terrorism, serious organised crime, modern slavery, exploitation of children, drug and gun supply, homicide, fraud and proceeds of crime. He has particular experience in prosecuting cases involving organised crime groups, officials said. Many of his cases were said to involve IT, cybersecurity and multi-jurisdictional challenges.