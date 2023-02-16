Webb’s FIFA case sentence re-set for 13th time

Jeff Webb before his arrest, with deposed FIFA president Sepp Blatter

(CNS): The sentencing hearing for disgraced local football hero Jefferey Webb has been rescheduled for what appears to be at least the thirteenth time. Webb was convicted of various offences in relation to the infamous FIFA scandal in 2015. According to documents filed with the courts in the Eastern District of New York, an order granting Webb’s request to move the sentencing, which was set for December last year, to August has been granted. This delay seems to be linked to Webb’s part in the latest trial relating to the case.

Almost eight years after Webb and dozens of other FIFA bosses and international sports executives were all charged in a huge bribery and corruption case, the legal proceedings surrounding the scandal are still continuing. Two former 21st Century Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, as well as the Argentinian media company Full Play Group, are currently on trial in New York, accused of bribing FIFA officials for broadcast rights to various international football tournaments.

It is not clear from the available court information whether or not Webb will be appearing as a witness, has submitted written evidence or is claimed by the prosecution to have been one of those involved in receiving the illicit cash. However, he is listed as being involved in the case.

It is understood that since Webb pleaded guilty to various racketeering, fraud and money laundering offences in the United States, where he now resides, he has assisted prosecutors in the FIFA case, which has enabled him to avoid a formal sentencing hearing.

Webb is no longer expected to go to jail, given the circumstances, and when he is eventually sentenced it will be for time served, having been held under house arrest since he was bailed following his extradition from Switzerland. He has forfeited more than $6.7M as part of his plea deal.

However, Webb is also still wanted in the Cayman Islands in relation to the hospital ‘CarePay case’ for which he was charged alongside his former close friend and business associate, Canover Watson, who was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in jail

. He is also wanted for questioning in relation to the CIFA corruption case, in which both Watson and Webb’s former colleague, Bruce Blake, were convicted in October and are due to be sentenced in the near future.

While Cayman Islands prosecutors have previously indicated their interest in seeking Webb’s extradition in relation to the CarePay case, those proceedings are unable to move forward until the case against Webb in the US is formally closed.