Could court ruling see port project dropped?

(CNS): Opposition leader Arden McLean has said it is time for government to drop the cruise port project and get on with more important things. Citing widespread opposition, the destruction of our natural resources and the government’s failure to justify the business case, he questioned the motivation for even taking the process this far. It might be hard to imagine Premier Alden McLaughlin indulging such a request but Wednesday’s court ruling and a number of other factors now at play have certainly called the project’s future into more doubt.

In his short sharp statement in the wake of the damning ruling against the government, McLaughlin barely took time to consider the full judgment before he was confirming the decision to appeal, though so far we have no idea what those the grounds could be.

Regardless of the result of such an appeal, the project is facing a significant delay, and government is not the only party involved in this proposal.

Verdant Isle Port Partners, the consortium selected to construct the controversial facility issued a brief statement on Friday, stating that the group its suppliers and consultants, “fully respect the Cayman Islands judicial process and legal system, and Justice Tim Owen’s ruling yesterday with regards to the cruise port referendum and Cayman Islands Referendum Law. As the Preferred Bidder for the proposed Cayman port project we will continue to communicate with the Cayman Islands Government as we wait for the Court’s final order.”

And while there was no sign of a crack in the commitment the private companies and their cruise partners are not doing this for fun; it is a profit making venture for which they expect to get paid. The potentially dramatic change to the project’s time line and the increased probability that the referendum will succeed, despite the high bar, could make all the difference during a period when the cruise sector is experiencing additional pressure.

Roulstone’s victorious challenge is already getting traction in the international press, adding to a growing number of media stories reporting on this new challenge to the cruise industry. The support of the public in the destinations where cruise ships want to build and control facilities is presenting a new wrench in the engines for cruise lines that are also facing increasing public relations backlashes on a number of fronts.

Tony Peisley, an independent cruise industry analyst and editor of Cruise Insight, told the travel media that the implications of the decision here in Cayman is far reaching. He believes opposition to the cruise port by locals is the biggest threat going forward. “The cruise lines know it is as well. Because what you get in the end is you can’t go to the places that your passengers want to go,” he said.

A number of factors were already undermining the sector’s reputation, including endless stories about the appalling environmental records of some cruise lines and the massive fines that have been imposed, especially on Carnival Cruises, as well as the exploitation of workers, the secretive approach to onboard criminal activity, and the drive towards ever bigger ships that keep passengers on board and ensure profits remain with the cruise lines rather than the destinations.

But the way the cruise lines have handled the coronovirus has created a public relations nightmare that will be hard to recover from. While these companies are massive and profits are still rolling in, this virus has seen the industry take a multi-billion dollar hit. Cruise pundits also predict that the companies are going to have a hard time pulling in new cruisers.

Mike Driscoll, editor in chief of the trade publication Cruise Week, told the US media this week that the industry is known for its resiliency, “but this one’s just so different.”

Given the competing challenges, a delay in any possible start to the project here in Cayman could see this consortium begin to collapse. While the premier may find it hard to see the writing on the wall, Verdant Isle might not be so blind.

McLean’s call to government “to abandon this mission to nowhere” may not be as far fetched as it appears at first glance.

Setting aside the pros and cons of this proposed project, the way government has handled the entire process, compounded by yesterday’s immediate response to, once again, challenge the people rather than take stock about what this all really means, may drive many more into the opposition camp who may have been indifferent to the port before this ruling emerged.

“The people have spoken,” McLean stated. “The courts have found the government’s attempts to manipulate the referendum process unconstitutional. This is serious and the government needs to reflect on what message they are sending to the people they claim to represent.” He said any attempt to go to the polls in the face of all that has occurred will result in a resounding defeat for the Unity Government. (See full statement in the CNS Library.)

While the premier will very likely remain publicly defiant and completely committed to the project, even he can’t control the consortium partners. Whether he likes it or not, this project may well be dead in the water long before Cayman goes to the polls.