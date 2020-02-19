Gov’t must pass general law before any PIR
(CNS): In Justice Tim Owen’s full ruling on the successful judicial review brought by Shirley Roulstone, a leading member of the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) group, he outlined the necessity of a general framework law to be in place before any bespoke legislation can be brought setting a date and question for a people-initiated referendum (PIR). The judge said that without it, the constitutional right to this special vote would be undermined and result in exactly what happened in this case, an “unequal playing field… heavily stacked” in government’s favour.
In a stunning victory for the Roulstone, her legal team at Broadhust LLC and CPR — and another bad day for government — Owen’s judgment spells out some serious flaws in how government approached this vote. The ruling highlights just how much it was misleading and railroading the people into an extremely unfair situation.
Government conceded on almost all of the grounds that Roulstone had argued, leaving one key outstanding argument, namely that the Referendum Law was not compatible with the Constitution. If this had gone unchallenged, government would have held a vote that it knew was flawed and biased against its own people.
In his analysis of what the judge called a very novel case, he noted that the controversy and uncertainty “was a predictable consequence of the Legislature’s failure to make any form of legislative provision” for this constitutional right, which was clearly designed to increase checks and balances on government.
Owen said the reaction of the government to the successful petition “hardly inspired confidence in the fairness and transparency of the… process”.
The judge said the decision by government to make people sign a verification form and allow people to pull their names lacked any basis in law. He criticised the government’s hurried and unlawful approach to setting the question, the last minute changes and then giving opposition members only one hour to see the bill before it pushed the law through.
Justice Owen said another powerful reason for needing a framework law was the fact that with any subject that is at the level of national importance, government is going to be biased one way or another.
He said that “allowing the democratic representatives to change the ground rules every time there is a referendum risks the rules being changed to suit their policy choice… undermining the effectiveness of the people’s direct democratic right freely to question that policy choice via a fair and effective vote”.
Owen backed the position made by Roulstone’s legal team that the way government handled this vote, including how the question and date were set, the disenfranchisement of new voters, the absence of campaign finance or broadcasting rules, or any method to provide objective information to voters, “all combined to create an unequal playing field which was heavily stacked in favour of the government side to such an extent which endangered the right to a free and fair and effective vote”.
Following the historic victory, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC, who was instructed by Roulstone, said this decision was “truly significant in that it will have an impact, not just on this referendum but on all referendums going forward”. She said the firm was very pleased with the result and grateful to have had the chance to represent Roulstone on such an important matter.
Broadhurst had acted for Roulstone on a reduced fee basis but the judge ordered government to pay all of those costs.
See the judge’s full and comprehensive ruling in the CNS Library
Check back shortly for CIG and CPR response to historic judgment.
Fix the damn dump.
Vote No
Can’t we somehow punish Alden and Moses-A-Fretting by making them each pay $33,000 each towards the legal costs? Both of them need to feel some pain in their pocket, it is not right that government is paying $66,000 – and these two esteemed gentlemen just sit back and laugh – as they have absolutely no obligation to suffer from their incompetence and gross negligence of the constitution.
Reference the 3rd paragraph above :
” If this had gone unchallenged, government would have held a vote that it knew was flawed and biased against its own people.”
So much for the C.I.G working for its own people , sad days .
Justice Owen’s comments speaks directly to the character and intent of Alden McLaughlin’s government.
Where is the Auditor General and Governor’s Office in these matters? This must trigger official investigations.
Vote out all the UNITY govt members in 2021 they are an embarrassment to democracy
yes and bring in Ezzard and Arden and…erm oh jesus
Resign now Alden your actions and that of your cabinet members concerning the port project is officially a disgrace!
Add that to the black listing – do us a favour and resign.
Mr. Premier, are you still re evaluating your position?
Sorry Alden, please be reminded that the Cayman Islands are not run by a dictatorship.
Long live democracy!!