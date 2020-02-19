Gov’t must pass general law before any PIR

Shirley Roulstone (right) and her lawyer, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): In Justice Tim Owen’s full ruling on the successful judicial review brought by Shirley Roulstone, a leading member of the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) group, he outlined the necessity of a general framework law to be in place before any bespoke legislation can be brought setting a date and question for a people-initiated referendum (PIR). The judge said that without it, the constitutional right to this special vote would be undermined and result in exactly what happened in this case, an “unequal playing field… heavily stacked” in government’s favour.

In a stunning victory for the Roulstone, her legal team at Broadhust LLC and CPR — and another bad day for government — Owen’s judgment spells out some serious flaws in how government approached this vote. The ruling highlights just how much it was misleading and railroading the people into an extremely unfair situation.

Government conceded on almost all of the grounds that Roulstone had argued, leaving one key outstanding argument, namely that the Referendum Law was not compatible with the Constitution. If this had gone unchallenged, government would have held a vote that it knew was flawed and biased against its own people.

In his analysis of what the judge called a very novel case, he noted that the controversy and uncertainty “was a predictable consequence of the Legislature’s failure to make any form of legislative provision” for this constitutional right, which was clearly designed to increase checks and balances on government.

Owen said the reaction of the government to the successful petition “hardly inspired confidence in the fairness and transparency of the… process”.

The judge said the decision by government to make people sign a verification form and allow people to pull their names lacked any basis in law. He criticised the government’s hurried and unlawful approach to setting the question, the last minute changes and then giving opposition members only one hour to see the bill before it pushed the law through.

Justice Owen said another powerful reason for needing a framework law was the fact that with any subject that is at the level of national importance, government is going to be biased one way or another.

He said that “allowing the democratic representatives to change the ground rules every time there is a referendum risks the rules being changed to suit their policy choice… undermining the effectiveness of the people’s direct democratic right freely to question that policy choice via a fair and effective vote”.

Owen backed the position made by Roulstone’s legal team that the way government handled this vote, including how the question and date were set, the disenfranchisement of new voters, the absence of campaign finance or broadcasting rules, or any method to provide objective information to voters, “all combined to create an unequal playing field which was heavily stacked in favour of the government side to such an extent which endangered the right to a free and fair and effective vote”.

Following the historic victory, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC, who was instructed by Roulstone, said this decision was “truly significant in that it will have an impact, not just on this referendum but on all referendums going forward”. She said the firm was very pleased with the result and grateful to have had the chance to represent Roulstone on such an important matter.

Broadhurst had acted for Roulstone on a reduced fee basis but the judge ordered government to pay all of those costs.