Shirley triumphs in port challenge

Shirley Roulstone (left) and her lawyer, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): Shirley Roulstone, a leading member of the campaign for a people’s referendum on the proposed cruise project, emerged victorious on Wednesday after Justice Tim Owen QC allowed her judicial challenge to the government’s referendum law for the port. He said the law drawn up by government was, as argued, unconstitutional. Owen also ordered government to pay $66,000 to Roulstone in legal costs. However, given the novel arguments and the issues at the heart of the case, he also granted government leave to appeal the ruling.

This is a clear and emphatic win for the people supporting this campaign, who refused to be bulldozed by the government, which produced what was clearly a flawed piece of legislation to govern Cayman’s first ever People’s Referendum.

The judge revealed that he had found in Roulstone’s favour during a poor video link connection. As a result, he is expected to release the judgment to the interested parties and press later this morning.

