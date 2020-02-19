Shirley triumphs in port challenge

| 19/02/2020 | 21 Comments
Cayman News Service
Shirley Roulstone (left) and her lawyer, Kate McClymont from Broadhurst LLC

(CNS): Shirley Roulstone, a leading member of the campaign for a people’s referendum on the proposed cruise project, emerged victorious on Wednesday after Justice Tim Owen QC allowed her judicial challenge to the government’s referendum law for the port. He said the law drawn up by government was, as argued, unconstitutional. Owen also ordered government to pay $66,000 to Roulstone in legal costs. However, given the novel arguments and the issues at the heart of the case, he also granted government leave to appeal the ruling.

This is a clear and emphatic win for the people supporting this campaign, who refused to be bulldozed by the government, which produced what was clearly a flawed piece of legislation to govern Cayman’s first ever People’s Referendum.

The judge revealed that he had found in Roulstone’s favour during a poor video link connection. As a result, he is expected to release the judgment to the interested parties and press later this morning.

Check back to CNS later for a full review of that judgment.

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: development, Local News, Politics

Comments (21)

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:59 pm

    shambolic by everone involed at cig…..time for class action negliegence suit..

    1
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:58 pm

    has alden resigned yet???

    1
    Reply
  3. Kurt Christian says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:49 pm

    Vote No

    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:36 pm

    Tek dat!!!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:04 pm

    Aldart continues to waste OUR money fighting for his Port.

    13
    4
    Reply
  6. Blacklisted says:
    19/02/2020 at 12:03 pm

    Justice will always prevail. Let’s keep the positive momentum going.

    17
    4
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:59 am

    Woot woot; right on Shirley; I am standing by you 10000001%

    18
    6
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:57 am

    excellent!!! but wouldnt the immunity law they just passed that protects all institutional phycisians from lawsuits also be unconstitutional?

    12
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:45 am

    Overturned on appeal and a drubbing at the polls for CPR in both the referendum and their election attempts.

    9
    10
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/02/2020 at 12:53 pm

      1) CPR aren’t running in the election.
      2) CIG has said they are working on a general referendum law and that was the narrow point of the case. So no reason to appeal against doing what you’re doing anyway.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:41 am

    Champagne anyone?

    13
    4
    Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:29 am

    Now that’s what I call *progressive*!

    10
    4
    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:27 am

    Now that’s what I call *progressive*.

    22
    4
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:26 am

    Even more proof of the great legal advice the CIG continues to get

    30
    5
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/02/2020 at 12:15 pm

      11:26 How many lawyers (or at least people with law degrees) are there in the current government? Rather surprising none of them saw this coming – or is it?.

      10
      3
      Reply
      • Anonymous says:
        19/02/2020 at 12:33 pm

        All the so called lawyers in government only care about making more money even though they couldn’t make it law firms even if they tried! If they want to earn more money they should go work in law firms.

        Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/02/2020 at 12:36 pm

      Bunglin’ Bulgin!

      Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2020 at 11:22 am

    Amen and amen

    6
    3
    Reply

«