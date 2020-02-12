Cruises disrupted by disease outbreak

Caribbean Princess

(CNS): While one of Princess Cruise Line’s ships is stuck in quarantine at the Japanese port of Yokohama following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus on board, another ship in its fleet is heading back to the US, having been denied entry into Trinidad and Tobago after more than 350 passengers began suffering with a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Japanese health officials confirmed Wednesday that there are 39 new cases of the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 174 cases, including ten crew members. A Japanese official who participated in the initial quarantine checks on the ship is also suffering from the virus and is being treated in hospital.

Those who have tested positive are allowed to leave the ship for treatment, but the rest of the 3,700 passengers and crew must remain on board under quarantine until at least 19 February.

The Diamond Princess is said to be the location of the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of mainland China. There have so far been more than 45,000 cases of the disease and 1,100 deaths worldwide, the vast majority of which are in mainland China.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Princess is heading back to the Port of Everglades in Fort Lauderdale early with 3,000 guests and 1,100 crew on board after more than 350 passengers showed symptoms of norovirus, including vomiting and diarrhea. The ship left on a two-week Caribbean voyage on 2 February.

Norovirus spreads through close contact with another person, coughing and sneezing and touching the same surfaces or food as someone who has the illness.

A Princess Cruises spokesperson said, “Caribbean Princess, which had been on a 14-day cruise in the Caribbean, has curtailed its current voyage due to guests reporting symptoms consistent with a mild case of gastrointestinal illness. The affected guests are being treated by the onboard medical team and there are no cases of coronavirus identified among the guests or crew.”

The cruise line is offering all guests on board a 50% refund on their voyage and a future cruise credit valued at 50% of their cruise.

At least 89 passengers on board Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery were also reported to have fallen ill with norovirus and the ship was refused entry into Gibraltar on Saturday, 8 February. The luxury ship, which has 868 passengers and 513 crew on board, had been cruising around Italy and Spain.