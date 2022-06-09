Panton: Cayman must prepare for more disruption

Premier Wayne Panton addresses the RF Economic Outlook conference

(CNS): The Cayman Islands must expect and prepare for disruption, Premier Wayne Panton said when he addressed the RF Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday. He said that Cayman withstood the storm of COVID-19 and is beginning to recover, helped significantly by the financial services sector, which the premier described as the lynchpin of the economy. The history of fiscal prudence by the government also helped the country navigate this disruption, he said.

With a strong and resilient economy, which is set to grow this year and next, the fiscal prudence, which had provided an income buffer without increasing debt, would continue, he said. “We are committed to maintaining a buffer to mitigate any shocks. As leaders, we should expect disruption and prepare for it.”

Panton, who delivered his address via video, noted ongoing issues relating to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, inflation and rising interest rates, as well as the risks of climate change and the inevitability of stronger and more frequent storms ahead.

The premier spoke about sustainably growing Cayman’s existing economic pillars and developing new ones in the technology arena. He said Cayman was well poised to build a tech-friendly corporate environment and the government was working on the necessary regulator framework.

“We are seeking to build virtual assets around pre-existing finance,” he added, as he delivered an upbeat message against a backdrop of significant concerns.

His speech came the day after the World Bank released its Global Economic Prospects report, which warned of a return to stagflation and slashed its previous growth predictions of 4.1% to 2.9%. Compounding the damage from the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on supply chains, inflation, and financial conditions have slowed the world economy to what could become a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation, the World Bank said.

“One key risk to the outlook is the possibility of high global inflation accompanied by tepid growth, reminiscent of the stagflation of the 1970s,” the authors wrote.

“For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid,” said World Bank President David Malpass.