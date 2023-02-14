Not so fast, Cupid!

Bob Nickoles writes: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and I couldn’t help but wonder if Cupid needs a little help. Help in the form of asking the diaper-wearing cherub to hold off on the arrows until we find love in ourselves first. How can anyone expect to find love and happiness in a relationship when they cannot appreciate and love who they are as a person?

Why do so many people these days hope to be made whole by someone else? I would argue that needing to be loved by someone to feel secure and happy is a recipe for a relationship imbalance, if not heartbreak.

If memory serves, Cupid carried two sets of arrows in his quiver… one for love (desire) and the other for dislike (aversion). I can’t help but feel that so many among us are wounded by our own arrows of self-hatred, wounds we hope to heal by having others LOVE US because we can’t or won’t love ourselves.

There isn’t a human being on this planet who doesn’t have regrets or can’t find flaws in their character. We are imperfect humans, after all, and the ability to forgive ourselves and others promotes understanding and personal growth. You simply can’t expect others to doctor the wounds that only you can heal. Naturally, healing oneself isn’t easy, especially when you can just swipe right and hope that someone’s love or lust will make everything okay.

There are hundreds of dating sites, and social media has made finding connections ubiquitous. However, what’s the point if you are struggling to love and accept yourself? The healing process requires courage and forgiveness. Most of us will need the help of others to heal, but it is a very personal journey.

So, I’d like to offer Cupid a little help as Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches. I know, I know! A winged infant god needing the help of a human? Regardless, I will ask my winged friend to limit the arrows this year to those who are seeking love for love’s sake and to avoid those seeking love to be made whole.

I know this isn’t entirely fair and that my help may only exacerbate our complicated interpretations of love, and if that is the case, you can always ignore my advice and just swipe right.

Happy Valentine’s!